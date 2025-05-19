Phil Collins' Son Shares Rare Photo With Retired Musician After Health Woes Revealed

Phil, who’s been playing the drums since age five, admitted that he's not in the best shape anymore.

“[It’s] taken its toll on my hands, legs,” he said in the 2024 documentary Phil Collins: Drummer First, which was filmed in 2022. “It’s still kind of sinking in a bit… I’ve spent all my life playing drums. To suddenly not be able to do that is a shock.”

“If I can’t do what I did as well as I did it, I’d rather relax and not do anything,” he added. “If I wake up one day and I can hold a pair of drumsticks, then I’ll have a crack at it. But I just feel like I’ve used up my air miles.”