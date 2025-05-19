Phil Collins' Son Shares Rare Photo With Retired Musician After Health Woes Revealed
Phil Collins is still showing up for his family amid his health woes.
On Sunday, May 18, his 18-year-old son, Matthew Collins, gave fans a rare glimpse into their father-son bond by sharing a heartfelt photo with the legendary musician on Instagram.
In the sweet pic, Matthew was all smiles in his green and white soccer uniform while standing next to his dad, who kept things casual in navy blue pants and a zip-up sweater.
“2 big wins today! 🥹❤️,” the teen captioned the shot — and the family love didn’t stop there.
Matthew’s big sister, Emily in Paris star Lily Collins, reposted the image to her Instagram Stories and gushed, “I love everything about this 🥹🤍.”
Their older brother Nic Collins also dropped in to show some love, commenting under the post with two red heart emojis.
Phil shares Matthew and Nic with his third wife, Orianne Cevey. His daughter Lily, 36, is from his second marriage to actress Jill Tavelman.
The “In the Air Tonight” singer also has two grown children — Joely, 52, and Simon, 48 — with his first wife, Andrea Bertorelli.
The family moment comes just months after Phil gave an honest update about his declining health following his retirement from drumming in March 2022.
“I keep thinking I should go downstairs to the studio and see what happens. But I’m not hungry for it anymore,” he told MOJO magazine. “The thing is, I’ve been sick. I mean very sick.”
Phil, who’s been playing the drums since age five, admitted that he's not in the best shape anymore.
“[It’s] taken its toll on my hands, legs,” he said in the 2024 documentary Phil Collins: Drummer First, which was filmed in 2022. “It’s still kind of sinking in a bit… I’ve spent all my life playing drums. To suddenly not be able to do that is a shock.”
“If I can’t do what I did as well as I did it, I’d rather relax and not do anything,” he added. “If I wake up one day and I can hold a pair of drumsticks, then I’ll have a crack at it. But I just feel like I’ve used up my air miles.”
Nic, who followed in his dad’s footsteps as a drummer with Genesis and his own band, Better Strangers, has also spoken out about how Phil’s doing these days.
“Musicians, people in bands in general had this thought that they were invincible,” Nic shared.
“I think that's really what it is with my dad — this kind of sense of you're a drummer, you're invincible, you do what you do. But you don't know it's gonna take a toll in the long run," he added.