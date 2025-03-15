Fatherhood Fails: Celebrity Parents Who Disappointed Their Famous Children

Nobody Wants This creator Erin Foster recently revealed that her father, famed composer David Foster, wasn't really part of her or her sister Sara's lives after he divorced their mom, Rebecca Dyer, in 1986.

By 1991, he was wed to wife No. 3, Linda Thompson, and stepparenting her two sons with ex Bruce Jenner, Brandon and Brody.

"We never lived with our dad after our parents broke up," said the 42-year-old. "So, from the ages of 3 and 5 we were living with our mom, and our dad was living in this $20 million house with Brandon and Brody. It had the trolley, it had the pool and [everything]."

Yet David, 75 — currently with fourth wife Katharine McPhee, was a proud pop when asked about the Netflix hit, which Sara coproduced with her sister.

Calling the show "fantastic," he said, "As a father, it's amazing [to see their success]."