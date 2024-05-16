Social Media Star Pia Mia Admits She 'Always Tries to Be Transparent' With Her Millions of Instagram Followers
Pia Mia became an internet sensation when the then-teenager was seen singing "Hold On, We're Going Home" at the dinner table for Kanye West, Drake, Kylie Jenner and the Kardashian family.
Years after the viral keek video introduced the world to her vocal abilities, the Guam native is still captivating fans on social media — so much so, she's even adding being published author to her resume.
"It is a fictional book, but writing it was so therapeutic. I didn't realize I was going to be reliving certain emotions," the songstress exclusively tells OK! while discussing her new book series, Sand, Sequins and Silicone. "It was a really fun experience. I started writing it at the beginning of the pandemic and I was uploading the chapters to Wattpad."
Sand, Sequins and Silicone is a fictional romance novel, but the star's years of pursuing a career in Los Angeles, Calif., influenced it.
"I was so surprised at how well it was received by my audience," she notes.
Currently, the performer has almost 10 million followers on Instagram, which is why she prioritizes her digital fan base.
"Being an independent artist, it's so important to have the support of your audience," the blonde beauty stresses. "I've always tried to be transparent with them and include them."
"I'm just really grateful for all the support and constant encouragement because it has been such a journey," she notes.
Although the recording artist is currently based on the West Coast, she takes pride in her homeland and often travels to Guam.
"Sometimes I need to get back on the island and reset," she admits. "I do that a lot of the time. I go home a couple of times a year, and I feel like that's important for me."
"At the end of the day, I love making music, I love writing, and whether it's hugely successful or just a small pool of people see it and like it, that's all I care about," the "Do It Again" singer says.
When the influencer is in the unincorporated U.S. territory, she is embraced and praised by her own community.
"Everyone on Guam has been so supportive of me from day one," Pia Mia continues. "The island is a huge reason that I ever took the step to come to L.A."
During her early years in California, Pia Mia was discovered at the famous Urth Cafe by the wife of a record producer. One year later, she signed with Interscope Records. She is now carving out her own lane after parting ways with the label.
"I had a lot of challenges. Music is so creative and because of the environment with social media, it's nice to be able to just move on your terms," the After star says. "I've taken a little bit of time and haven't dropped any music in a while, but I have a lot of songs that I'm finishing up and I'm going to start dropping soon."
"When you take control of your creativity and your art, I think it's such a game changer," she adds.