Kandi Burruss' Experience Managing Jagged Edge Paved the Way For Her 'Success Outside' of XSCAPE

"We already knew we were going to be doing The Wiz when we were working on The Piano Lesson at the top of 2023 before it was ever announced that we were going to put The Wiz out or that we were doing auditions," Burruss exclusively tells OK!. "We knew what our next thing was with Broadway."

The "No Scrubs" writer co-produced the newest Broadway edition of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson alongside her husband, Todd Tucker. As a married couple, the Tuckers have collaborated on critically acclaimed performances, and continue to showcase the importance of building Black generational wealth in the south.

"It's great that we could do things together, but just like everybody else, we bump heads," the mogul admits. "When you have a teammate in life, you really go hard for that person."