Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's 'Roller-Coaster' Romance Could Lead to an 'Engagement,' Astrologist Predicts
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance continues to captivate fans, but is their romance aligned in the stars? Celebrity astrologer Kayla Murphy continues to catch the attention of A-listers and influencers, which is why she's the perfect person to ask if their courtship will stand the test of time.
"NFL fans don't like her. She is forcing herself into that community, and it's interesting to me," Murphy exclusively tells OK!. "They both have a lot of transits that indicate having a pivot in their careers, whether it's disrupting a new industry for themselves or having a new source of income.''
Although some people wonder what the pop star and tight end have in common, they have undeniable chemistry, the expert shares.
"They have good compatibility," Murphy notes. "I find fans will take the newest celebrity couple and immediately slap the word 'soulmate' on it in a way that is just unrealistic."
As Kelce enjoys the NFL off-season, Murphy sees the pair's dynamic intensifying.
"This year we will probably see a roller-coaster of them picking up the pace," the K Money founder shares. "I think it will get serious very quickly. But then around summer and fall, something happens. I don't know what it is. I can't tell if it's them as a couple going through something — like a separation and then people pick sides."
Typically, when astrologists analyze zodiac signs, they rely on birth times.
"There are some things that despite not having her birth time, we can factually see what will inevitably happen in the spring," Murphy explains. "In mid-April, assuming Taylor Swift is a Scorpio rising, a lot of astrologers have collectively agreed that it might be her rising sign."
"There are a lot of big relationships and romantic things happening in the spring," she reveals. "If that's accurate for her — even in the last week of May [something could happen]."
"This is good because even without her birth time, the last week of May, and I'll even say early June, because she's having a very favorable transit that usually indicates an engagement or high fertility," Murphy says.
As "Kravis" captivates the world, Swift's star power could dwindle in the warmer months.
"We get into July and August and there is a lot of friction against Taylor Swift," Murphy states. "I would say maybe her reputation or her ego is crashing and burning because she's having venus conjoin her north node, which often indicates things like affairs, the past coming up, or issues with love."
According to Murphy, the Grammy winner won't be the only person in her inner circle experiencing change.
"Similarly with Travis Kelce, he's having a big shock and a disruption with love or finances, and he's equally having a lot of frustrating transits that can make the public turn against him," Murphy admits. "It's interesting to see both of them struggling with that at the same time."
"Toward October we're going to have a retrograde that retraces everything that's happening throughout the year," she adds. "So that's why I say 'roller-coaster' because it's like we're going up, it's exciting, and then there's this drop. It's a roller-coaster that goes backwards and kind of retraces."
Hopefully, the ride is only just beginning for these two!