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Barron Trump's Shocking Appearance at UFC White House Match Has Fans Claiming He's 'Turning Into' Dad Donald Trump: Photos

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Source: MEGA

Barron Trump's looks were compared to dad Donald Trump.

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June 15 2026, Updated 2:10 p.m. ET

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Like father, like son.

Barron Trump appeared to be morphing into daddy Donald Trump after his visit to the UFC Freedom 250 match on the White House South Lawn went viral on Sunday, June 14.

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Barron Trump Walked Alongside Donald and Melania Trump Into UFC Event

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image of Barron trump
Source: MEGA

The NYU student attended the UFC event on the White House South Lawn with his family.

Barron, 20, made a rare appearance at the sports event alongside the POTUS, 80, mom Melania Trump and older brother Donald Trump Jr.

The NYU student towered over his parents as they walked to their seats to watch the fight go down.

A photo of Barron from the event hit X and fans compared him to the former Celebrity Apprentice host.

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image of Barron trump
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump kept his hair tousled for the sports event on June 14.

"He is turning into his father," someone wrote on social media next to a side-by-side comparison of the two Trump family members.

"Tbh he probably is his father at this point," said one user, while another wondered: "But will he be like his father?"

"Barron is the Trump they need to fear. He has quietly sat by and watched the vitriol, assassination attempts, lawsuits, etc while learning from the greatest president in American history. He will roar like a lion," a person theorized.

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Barron Trump Donned a New Look During the Boxing Match

image of Barron trump
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump launched his energy drink earlier this month.

Barron even debuted a new look at the cage fight, as he kept his normally neatly-coiffed hair floppy.

His brown hair looked longer and more tousled than usual at the bash, and he also sported more casual attire. While Barron is often seen rocking suits and ties for official public appearances, he chose to keep his jacket unbuttoned this time around.

The president's youngest son wore a white shirt, navy jacket and no tie on Sunday evening.

Barron Trump Debuted His Energy Drink Earlier This Month

image of Barron trump
Source: MEGA

Social media users labeled Barron Trump as a 'grifter' for his pricey drink.

"He’s going to be a powerhouse in his own right," one user chimed in, with someone else penning: "Exactly what I thought — Baron is filling out and growing from a boy to a man. He looks like both of his parents!"

Barron is surely blossoming into a young businessman like his father as he recently dropped his new energy drink SOLLOS Yerba Mate.

He released the Palm Beach-based pineapple-coconut flavored beverage earlier this month for $39 per 12-pack. The drink is made with organic Brazilian yerba mate and is sweetened with cane sugar, raw honey and monk fruit extract. Each can contains just 150 calories and 120 mg of natural caffeine.

Barron received major backlash for the product's hefty price tag online, with some people calling him a "grifter" and labeled him as "out of touch."

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