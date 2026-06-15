or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Barron Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump's Youngest Son Barron Spotted for the First Time in Months at UFC Event

barron trump seen at ufc event after months away photos
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump made a rare public appearance at his father Donald Trump's birthday UFC event.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 15 2026, Published 8:21 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Barron Trump stepped back into the spotlight over the weekend.

President Donald Trump's youngest son was spotted at a UFC event held on Sunday, June 14, in celebration of his father’s 80th birthday. The outing marked Barron's first public appearance in several months.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Barron Trump made his first public appearance in months when he attended a UFC event celebrating Donald Trump's 80th birthday.
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump made his first public appearance in months when he attended a UFC event celebrating Donald Trump's 80th birthday.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The 20-year-old was last seen at a major public event in February when he attended the State of the Union address alongside his family.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @LucasSa56947288/X
Article continues below advertisement

Barron Joins Family at UFC Celebration

image of Barron Trump is currently a sophomore at New York University's Washington, D.C., campus.
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump is currently a sophomore at New York University's Washington, D.C., campus.

Barron, who is currently a sophomore at New York University's Washington, D.C., campus, was photographed at the event seated behind his parents.

The college student sat next to his older brother Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Bettina Anderson.

Several other family members were also in attendance, including Eric Trump and wife Lara Trump, Tiffany Trump and husband Michael Boulos, and the president's granddaughter Kai Trump. Kai recently accompanied her grandfather to Game 3 of the NBA Finals earlier this month.

The event also drew several prominent figures from Donald's administration and inner circle. Among those present were Vice President J.D. Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

MORE ON:
Barron Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Barron Continues to Keep a Low Profile

image of Several members of the Trump family attended the event, including Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump and Kai Trump.
Source: MEGA

Several members of the Trump family attended the event, including Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump and Kai Trump.

Unlike many members of his famous family, Barron has largely stayed out of the public eye.

He does not maintain public social media accounts and reportedly kept a low profile during his first year at NYU. He also rarely attends his father's political events and public appearances.

According to a source, Barron's private lifestyle is largely due to the efforts of his mother, Melania Trump, who has worked to shield him from constant public attention.

A source claimed Melania has intentionally kept Barron somewhat separate from his older half-siblings in an effort to protect his privacy and allow him to live a more normal life away from the spotlight.

'Melania Is in Charge'

image of Reports claimed Melania Trump has worked for years to keep Barron Trump out of the spotlight and protect his privacy.
Source: MEGA

Reports claimed Melania Trump has worked for years to keep Barron Trump out of the spotlight and protect his privacy.

The protective approach has also sparked speculation about Barron's relationship with some of his siblings.

Because Melania has consistently limited Barron's public exposure, reports have suggested he did not grow up in the same environment as Donald's older children.

Following Barron's 20th birthday on March 20, reports surfaced claiming Melania personally handled the guest list for the celebration. According to insiders, Don Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric were not invited, while Tiffany was reportedly included.

"Melania is in charge, and she wanted this to be about Barron — not about Donald Trump, and not about his other children," a source said of the birthday slights.

The reported birthday guest list wasn't the first time Melania was said to have stepped in to protect her son's privacy.

In 2025, Eric publicly discussed a private conversation Barron allegedly had with former President Joe Biden on Inauguration Day. Reports claimed Melania was unhappy about the remarks and told Eric to "shut his mouth," reinforcing her belief that Barron should not be publicly discussed.

Melania has also reportedly turned down political opportunities for Barron, including an invitation for him to serve as a GOP delegate. At the time, "prior commitments" were cited as the reason for declining the role.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.