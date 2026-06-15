Donald Trump's Youngest Son Barron Spotted for the First Time in Months at UFC Event

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Barron Trump stepped back into the spotlight over the weekend. President Donald Trump's youngest son was spotted at a UFC event held on Sunday, June 14, in celebration of his father’s 80th birthday. The outing marked Barron's first public appearance in several months.

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Source: MEGA Barron Trump made his first public appearance in months when he attended a UFC event celebrating Donald Trump's 80th birthday.

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The 20-year-old was last seen at a major public event in February when he attended the State of the Union address alongside his family.

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Here’s the Trump family at the UFC Fight taking place at the White House!



Who’s missing? pic.twitter.com/BaRuA1whU9 — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) June 15, 2026 Source: @LucasSa56947288/X

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Barron Joins Family at UFC Celebration

Source: MEGA Barron Trump is currently a sophomore at New York University's Washington, D.C., campus.

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Barron Continues to Keep a Low Profile

Source: MEGA Several members of the Trump family attended the event, including Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump and Kai Trump.

Unlike many members of his famous family, Barron has largely stayed out of the public eye. He does not maintain public social media accounts and reportedly kept a low profile during his first year at NYU. He also rarely attends his father's political events and public appearances. According to a source, Barron's private lifestyle is largely due to the efforts of his mother, Melania Trump, who has worked to shield him from constant public attention. A source claimed Melania has intentionally kept Barron somewhat separate from his older half-siblings in an effort to protect his privacy and allow him to live a more normal life away from the spotlight.

'Melania Is in Charge'

Source: MEGA Reports claimed Melania Trump has worked for years to keep Barron Trump out of the spotlight and protect his privacy.