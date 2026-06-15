Donald Trump's Youngest Son Barron Spotted for the First Time in Months at UFC Event
June 15 2026, Published 8:21 a.m. ET
Barron Trump stepped back into the spotlight over the weekend.
President Donald Trump's youngest son was spotted at a UFC event held on Sunday, June 14, in celebration of his father’s 80th birthday. The outing marked Barron's first public appearance in several months.
The 20-year-old was last seen at a major public event in February when he attended the State of the Union address alongside his family.
Barron Joins Family at UFC Celebration
Barron, who is currently a sophomore at New York University's Washington, D.C., campus, was photographed at the event seated behind his parents.
The college student sat next to his older brother Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Bettina Anderson.
Several other family members were also in attendance, including Eric Trump and wife Lara Trump, Tiffany Trump and husband Michael Boulos, and the president's granddaughter Kai Trump. Kai recently accompanied her grandfather to Game 3 of the NBA Finals earlier this month.
The event also drew several prominent figures from Donald's administration and inner circle. Among those present were Vice President J.D. Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
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Barron Continues to Keep a Low Profile
Unlike many members of his famous family, Barron has largely stayed out of the public eye.
He does not maintain public social media accounts and reportedly kept a low profile during his first year at NYU. He also rarely attends his father's political events and public appearances.
According to a source, Barron's private lifestyle is largely due to the efforts of his mother, Melania Trump, who has worked to shield him from constant public attention.
A source claimed Melania has intentionally kept Barron somewhat separate from his older half-siblings in an effort to protect his privacy and allow him to live a more normal life away from the spotlight.
'Melania Is in Charge'
The protective approach has also sparked speculation about Barron's relationship with some of his siblings.
Because Melania has consistently limited Barron's public exposure, reports have suggested he did not grow up in the same environment as Donald's older children.
Following Barron's 20th birthday on March 20, reports surfaced claiming Melania personally handled the guest list for the celebration. According to insiders, Don Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric were not invited, while Tiffany was reportedly included.
"Melania is in charge, and she wanted this to be about Barron — not about Donald Trump, and not about his other children," a source said of the birthday slights.
The reported birthday guest list wasn't the first time Melania was said to have stepped in to protect her son's privacy.
In 2025, Eric publicly discussed a private conversation Barron allegedly had with former President Joe Biden on Inauguration Day. Reports claimed Melania was unhappy about the remarks and told Eric to "shut his mouth," reinforcing her belief that Barron should not be publicly discussed.
Melania has also reportedly turned down political opportunities for Barron, including an invitation for him to serve as a GOP delegate. At the time, "prior commitments" were cited as the reason for declining the role.