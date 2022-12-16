Piers Morgan Brands Prince Harry As 'A Lying Greedy Chancer' Who Is 'Betraying His Family For Money'
Piers Morgan is at it again — this time, the TV star is furious over Prince Harry's latest remarks in his Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.
"Oh please. He's a lying greedy chancer betraying his family for money," Morgan, 57, stated. "Diana would be appalled at how he's trying to destroy the Monarchy & attacking Britain."
"I'm being regularly heard/quoted in this second installment of the Megsflix whine-a-thon," he continued of the series, which first dropped on Thursday, December 8. "I'm traumatized by this terrible invasion of my privacy."
"God, their incessant whining is so insufferably exhausting," he added.
As OK! previously reported, Morgan, who has made his views known about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry over the last few years, commented on the series after the trailer dropped earlier this month.
"BREAKING: Princess Pinocchio & Prince Hypocrite use my voice to flog their ghastly new series," he tweeted after he was featured in the docuseries. "I’m traumatized by this exploitation."
Morgan isn't alone, as Howard Stern also weighed in on the pair's latest project.
“They come off like such whiny b**ches,” the 68-year-old said on Monday, December 12, on his Sirius XM show. “I gotta tell you man, I just don’t get it.”
However, Stern did feel for Harry, as he's had to deal with the death of his late mother, Princess Diana, in the public eye.
“They treated her like s**t,” the reality star noted. “That [King] Charles was such a f**king c**t to Lady Diana … and I feel bad for Prince Harry losing his mother there.”
“But Jesus Christ, when those two [Harry and Markle] start whining about ‘wha wha wha and they don’t like me,’ and she [Markle] wants to be beloved in this country," he stated. “It’s just weird to see two people who keep screaming, ‘We wanted our privacy, we wanted the press to leave us alone,’ and then what is their special that they put out on Netflix? Showing you them and their kids and their life.”