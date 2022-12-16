Piers Morgan Brands Prince Harry As 'A Lying Greedy Chancer' Who Is 'Betraying His Family For Money'

Piers Morgan is at it again — this time, the TV star is furious over Prince Harry's latest remarks in his Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

"Oh please. He's a lying greedy chancer betraying his family for money," Morgan, 57, stated. "Diana would be appalled at how he's trying to destroy the Monarchy & attacking Britain."

"I'm being regularly heard/quoted in this second installment of the Megsflix whine-a-thon," he continued of the series, which first dropped on Thursday, December 8. "I'm traumatized by this terrible invasion of my privacy."