King Charles Won't Strip Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Of Sussex Titles Because It Would Be 'Too Petty & Punitive,' Spills Royal Expert

"Stripping their title is not something the king would likely ever consider … mostly because it would be too petty and punitive," the expert told a news outlet, adding, "It would only lead to the Sussexes claiming that it was a retaliatory action and proof they were never wanted in the royal family."

Meanwhile, Harry hasn't shied away from throwing shade at his relatives, noting they would do anything to protect the heir while failing to do the same for him and his wife. "They were happy to lie to protect my brother [Prince William]," Harry claimed in the docuseries. "They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us."