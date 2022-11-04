Real Reason Exposed: Hidden Meaning Behind Prince Harry's Bombshell Memoir Name 'Spare'
In late October, Prince Harry released details about his upcoming memoir, called Spare, which has led many people to speculate that he feels isolated from his family.
But according to TV personality Elanie Lui, who has worked with Meghan Markle's pal Bel Mulroney, believes there's a hidden meaning behind the title.
"It is actually a really kind verb. It involves effort. When you spare time or money or thought for someone, you're making an effort and more often than not it's a helpful effort. In some cases, to spare is also to save. You can spare someone the trouble of having to do something that isn't pleasant, something potentially harmful. Spare and save are interchangeable in that context. There can also be benevolence associated with sparing someone. 'I didn't want to ask her about that because I wanted to spare her feelings.' And all of those ideas also apply to Prince Harry, given his personal evolution and the mission he and Meghan Markle have set for themselves and their work," she stated.
Meanwhile, author Angela Levin thinks the 38-year-old hints that he's the prince that is left behind, as Prince William works closely with their father, King Charles.
"It tells you what he thinks about himself with some great deep shame that somehow he didn't feel he was better than that,” she said of the tome, which will be released in January 2023.
"He's got freedom,” she said. “But obviously that hasn't worked."
Harry's brood is nervous for what's to come, but it seems like the dad-of-two, who moved to California in 2020, is going to take it easy on everyone.
"Harry has been working hard to strike a balance that will hopefully minimize the fallout caused by this book," an insider said of what will be inside the book.
"At this stage there are no regrets," claimed the source, adding that the royal “didn’t feel rushed and finished the manuscript on his own terms."
For more on the royal family, tune into the new podcast "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession." Listen below!