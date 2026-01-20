Piers Morgan Rips 'Excruciatingly Embarrassing' Beckham Family Drama in Scathing Post: 'Narcissitic PR-Obsessed Twerps'
Jan. 20 2026, Published 1:31 p.m. ET
Piers Morgan didn't hold back as he compared undergoing hip replacement surgery to what he called the "excruciatingly embarrassing" drama surrounding the Beckham family.
"I didn’t think anything could be more excruciatingly embarrassing and eye-poppingly painful than fracturing a femur in a restaurant so badly I needed a new hip," Morgan, 60, wrote via X on Tuesday, January 20, alongside a photo of himself seemingly recovering from surgery.
In the photo, gifts of wine and flowers were visible in the corner, while a headline displayed above on the TV he was watching read, "Beckham Bombshell: Brooklyn Beckham Breaks Silence on Family Feud."
"But the Beckham family saga has managed it!" the media personality wrote. "What a repellent bunch of fake, narcissistic PR-obsessed twerps. 🙄."
"Totally agree, Piers—the Beckham feud is peak cringe. Brooklyn's accusing his folks of wedding sabotage and endless meddling. What a messy, fake family circus!" one user wrote in response.
Meanwhile, a second added, "A fractured femur sounds survivable. The Beckham PR circus? Less so. 😬 Physical pain heals. Second-hand embarrassment from celebrity theatrics… not so much."
Morgan is known to take shots at the Beckhams, famously calling Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz "spoiled entitled brats" last year.
The media presenter was responding to Brooklyn, 26, breaking his silence on his feud with his family and why he doesn't want to reconcile with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.
In a series of scathing Instagram Stories posted on Monday, January 19, Brooklyn said he had "no choice but to speak" for himself after all of "the lies that have been printed."
"The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life," he wrote. "For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief."
Brooklyn claimed his parents had been "trying endlessly to ruin" his relationship since before his and Nicola's 2022 wedding and confirmed a rumor of a gown-related dispute between Victoria, 51, and the heiress, 31.
"My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress," he recounted.
Just one day later, the former soccer star, 50, appeared on CNBC's financial program Squawk Box on January 20, where he appeared to address the estranged relationship with his son while discussing the harmful effects social media can have, particularly on children.
"I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media. For the good and for the bad," David told the audience. "The bad we’ve talked about with what kids can access these days, it can be dangerous."
"But what I have found personally, especially with my kids as well, use it for the right reasons. I’ve been able to use my platform and my following for UNICEF. And it has been the biggest tool to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for children," he continued.
The retired athlete said he's "tried to do the same" with his and Victoria's four kids: Brooklyn, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14.