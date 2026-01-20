David Beckham Awkwardly Dodges Question About Son Brooklyn's Social Media Rant 1 Day After Model Called Out His Family's 'Manipulation'
Jan. 20 2026, Published 11:15 a.m. ET
David Beckham didn't seem to pleased about his son Brooklyn's ruthless social media rant against the family.
On Tuesday, January 20, the former soccer player, 50, was asked while leaving an event, “David, do you have a message for Brooklyn this morning?”
The athlete didn't pay attention to the reporter, prompting them to further interrogate: “David, are you disappointed family business is being aired in public?”
David Beckham Admits His Kids Have 'Made Mistakes'
The athlete broke his silence on Brooklyn's actions during an appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Tuesday. David did not directly address the 26-year-old but admitted his kids have "made mistakes."
“I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media. For the good and for the bad,” he started. "The bad we’ve talked about with what kids can access these days, it can be dangerous. But what I have found personally, especially with my kids as well, use it for the right reasons. I’ve been able to use my platform and my following for UNICEF. And it has been the biggest tool to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for children."
David — who shares Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14, with wife Victoria Beckham — revealed he has tried to "educate" his family.
“They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids,” he explained. “You sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well.”
Brooklyn Beckham Claims He Does 'Not Want to Reconcile' With His Family
Brooklyn called out his parents in an Instagram tirade on Monday, January 19, after months of speculation surrounding drama between them.
"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life," he shockingly stated. "For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into. Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out."
Brooklyn accused his parents of trying to "ruin" his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz, since before their 2022 wedding.
"My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress," he alleged. "Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children. They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since."
Brooklyn concluded: "I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief. My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family."