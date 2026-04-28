Piers Morgan Says Russell Brand Was 'Inappropriately Tactile' During Interview

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Following a recent interview on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," the British broadcaster remarked that guest Russell Brand was "inappropriately tactile" during their exceedingly awkward conversation. Responding to a viewer on X on Monday, April 27, who pointed out that Brand's physical touch throughout the interview appeared "condescending," Morgan admitted that he had "never had a guest be so inappropriately tactile." He added that he found the experience "a bit weird" and was surprised by the behavior, given the ongoing sexual assault allegations Brand is facing. The ex-husband of pop star Katy Perry is currently awaiting trial at Southwark Crown Court in the U.K., scheduled to begin on October 12, where he faces multiple charges of rape, sexual assault and indecent assault — all of which he denies.

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Source: @piersuncensored/X The interview, which aired on April 25, gained widespread attention for several uncomfortable exchanges.

The interview, which aired on April 25, gained widespread attention for several uncomfortable exchanges. Before the interview began, Brand insisted on placing his hand on Morgan's shoulder to say a prayer for both of them, a moment Morgan later described as "excruciating.” When asked to cite a specific Bible verse that had been meaningful during his court appearances, Brand spent roughly 90 to 120 seconds silently flipping through pages live on air before admitting he could not find the exact passage.

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Source: @piersuncensored/X Brand addressed the bizarre moment on X the following day in a video.

The comedian also reportedly refused to drink the provided "government water," insisting on bottled water instead, and accused Morgan of being "obstreperous" during their debate on his impending trial. Brand addressed the bizarre moment on X the following day in a video, saying, “till looking for that passage actually from my dire… from Piers Morgan. Wait for it … wait for it. Look, it was marked all along. I was looking for it. I thought, ‘I should find the actual right passage — the exact one I was looking at when I was sat in the dark in the court.”

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Source: @piersuncensored/X Russell Brand's interview went viral.

He continued reading a Bible passage before going into a strange sermon, asking, “Is our whole culture a bit like a wasteland? I mean, the political scene — both globally and domestically, wherever you are, but also, you know, globally. And sort of personally… this isn’t a great time in the world. It’s like the Roaring ‘20s, but again, the Roaring ‘20s was between the wars.”

Source: MEGA Morgan, no stranger to wacky interviews, addressed the weirdness on X.