or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Piers Morgan
OK LogoNEWS

Piers Morgan Says Russell Brand Was 'Inappropriately Tactile' During Interview

split of Russell Brand, Piers Morgan.
Source: @piersuncensored/X

Piers Morgan addressed the 'excruciating' Russell Brand interview in which the embattled comedian was 'inappropriately tactile.'

April 28 2026, Updated 3:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Following a recent interview on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," the British broadcaster remarked that guest Russell Brand was "inappropriately tactile" during their exceedingly awkward conversation.

Responding to a viewer on X on Monday, April 27, who pointed out that Brand's physical touch throughout the interview appeared "condescending," Morgan admitted that he had "never had a guest be so inappropriately tactile."

He added that he found the experience "a bit weird" and was surprised by the behavior, given the ongoing sexual assault allegations Brand is facing.

The ex-husband of pop star Katy Perry is currently awaiting trial at Southwark Crown Court in the U.K., scheduled to begin on October 12, where he faces multiple charges of rape, sexual assault and indecent assault — all of which he denies.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of The interview, which aired on April 25, gained widespread attention for several uncomfortable exchanges.
Source: @piersuncensored/X

The interview, which aired on April 25, gained widespread attention for several uncomfortable exchanges.

The interview, which aired on April 25, gained widespread attention for several uncomfortable exchanges.

Before the interview began, Brand insisted on placing his hand on Morgan's shoulder to say a prayer for both of them, a moment Morgan later described as "excruciating.”

When asked to cite a specific Bible verse that had been meaningful during his court appearances, Brand spent roughly 90 to 120 seconds silently flipping through pages live on air before admitting he could not find the exact passage.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Brand addressed the bizarre moment on X the following day in a video.
Source: @piersuncensored/X

Brand addressed the bizarre moment on X the following day in a video.

The comedian also reportedly refused to drink the provided "government water," insisting on bottled water instead, and accused Morgan of being "obstreperous" during their debate on his impending trial.

Brand addressed the bizarre moment on X the following day in a video, saying, “till looking for that passage actually from my dire… from Piers Morgan. Wait for it … wait for it. Look, it was marked all along. I was looking for it. I thought, ‘I should find the actual right passage — the exact one I was looking at when I was sat in the dark in the court.”

MORE ON:
Piers Morgan

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Russell Brand's interview went viral.
Source: @piersuncensored/X

Russell Brand's interview went viral.

He continued reading a Bible passage before going into a strange sermon, asking, “Is our whole culture a bit like a wasteland? I mean, the political scene — both globally and domestically, wherever you are, but also, you know, globally. And sort of personally… this isn’t a great time in the world. It’s like the Roaring ‘20s, but again, the Roaring ‘20s was between the wars.”

image of Morgan, no stranger to wacky interviews, addressed the weirdness on X.
Source: MEGA

Morgan, no stranger to wacky interviews, addressed the weirdness on X.

Morgan, no stranger to wacky interviews, addressed the weirdness on X, admitting, “I knew my Russell Brand interview would be an interesting experience when he insisted on saying a prayer for both of us before we started,” he quipped via X on Friday, adding on Monday, “The pre-show prayer was almost as excruciating as the extended Bible-rustling…”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.