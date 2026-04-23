Russell Brand Admits He Feels 'a Good Deal of Sympathy' for Ex-Wife Katy Perry After Ruby Rose Accused Her of Sexual Assault
April 23 2026, Updated 10:48 a.m. ET
Russell Brand admitted he doesn't keep in touch with ex-wife Katy Perry, but that doesn't mean he hasn't kept up with her personal life after he filed to end their yearlong marriage in 2011.
While appearing on the Wednesday, April 22, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," the comedian was discussing their short union when he brought up Ruby Rose's shocking sexual assault allegation against the pop star.
Russell Brand Has Sympathy for Ex Katy Perry
"I stay in touch with [Perry's] father, Keith, and her mother, Mary, ‘cause they’re good Christian folks, and I must say I feel a good deal of sympathy with the recent allegations around Katy from 2010," the comedian, 50, spilled.
"I read about that. This is probably the old school man in me, I don't even hear the crime there," he joked of the situation, in which Rose, 40, accused the singer, 41, of exposing her v----- to Rose and rubbing it on her face while they were out in Melbourne, Australia.
The Orange Is the New Black star claimed she kept the alleged incident a "secret" at the time and changed into a "funny little drunk story" because the mom-of-one helped her get a U.S visa.
Rose brought up the ordeal via social media on Sunday, April 12, revealing she decided to file a formal police report despite the situation happening so many years ago.
Ruby Rose Filed a Police Report
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On Tuesday, April 14, Rose revealed she "finalized" her reports with the police, which "means I am no longer able to comment, repost, or talk publicly about any of those cases, or the individuals involved."
"It’s going to look like I am ignoring everything from supportive messages, to other people’s experiences, but I’m not," the Aussie star said. "This is a standard request from the police and in many ways, quite the relief. I can start the healing process now. And temporary move forward. I love you all so much."
Katy Perry Shut Down the Actress' Claims
One day later, authorities confirmed they're investigating the claims.
The "Roar" singer's rep denied the allegations.
"The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies," the statement read. "Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named."
If the case moves forward, there's a chance Perry could be prosecuted.
Jacqueline Harris, a rep for the Office of Public Prosecution in Victoria, Australia, told TMZ, "There is no statute of limitations on prosecuting indictable (serious) crimes in Victoria.The law at the time the alleged offense was committed applies to criminal proceedings and sentencing for historical offenses."