Celeb Couples Who Rekindled Their Romance After Teetering On The Brink Of Divorce: Photos

Actress Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott exchanged vows in 2006, but shortly after welcoming their second child in 2013, it was revealed the latter had been unfaithful. The pair wound up overcoming the issue, as can be seen on their reality shows, but the status of their romance has been murky over the past few years.

In 2021, rumors began swirling yet again that they were headed for a split, and this past summer, they each ditched their rings, with one source claiming they were going through “a trial separation.”

However, the Chopped: Canada host, 56, claimed things were back on track earlier this month. “Everything is amazing,” he gushed of family life with his 49-year-old spouse. “Everything's great.”