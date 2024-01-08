Pink Hints She and Husband Carey Hart 'Almost' Split Again Last Year: 'I'm Proud We Made It to the Other Side'
Pink and Carey Hart made the effort to try again after hitting a rough patch.
In a vulnerable Instagram post to mark their 18th anniversary on Sunday, January 7, the singer gushed over her man while seemingly confessing they nearly broke up last year.
"Love is a lifetime of coming back to the table. We almost didn’t make it to this one, well a couple of them, if I’m being honest," the mom-of-two, 44, wrote, referring to her previous admissions about the pair going on breaks in the past.
"When I met you, 22 years ago, I just wanted someone that wouldn’t lie to me. I didn’t have a clue about commitment, building a life together, intimacy, trust. It’s f------ hard," the superstar admitted. "But man if I’m not humbled by the surprise of loyalty, history, forgiveness, and resilience. How love rearranges itself and reappears after an empty night or five."
"I’m proud we made it to the other side of this year. I wear our scars proudly," the "So What" crooner continued. "You are my stubborn, beautiful, immovable rock.The family we’ve built and the stories we have weaved together and the memories we continue to make are worth more than a thousand million awards that anyone could give me. I love you and I love us."
The Grammy winner concluded her post with the hashtags "#18years #improudofyou #family."
Alongside the message, the vocalist uploaded a series of couple photos, some of them from years ago.
The singer has been very upfront about her and the motocross star's up and down relationship, revealing they separated in 2008 — but thanks to couples therapy, they got back together by 2010.
"It’s the only reason that we’re still together," Pink insisted. "I think partners, after a long time — I can't say it’s a man and woman thing, I think it’s a partner thing, a spouse thing — you just speak two different languages."
"I am a huge proponent of counseling in general. We both have therapy, individually, and we do couples counseling. Long-term relationships are not easy," she noted in another interview. "It is much easier to stay in the solid days and jump from relationship to relationship, because then you don't have to fix the problems that keep recurring. You have to end up fixing yourself; you can't fix the other person."
"So it can be challenging, and there's good days and there's bad days. I think it's an impossible expectation for you to think that you're going to evolve at exactly the same pace as another person in exactly the same direction," she explained. "So it takes work to redefine what's important. I don't want to break up my family. That's been my main goal, since I had a broken family."