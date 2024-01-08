Pink Hints She and Husband Carey Hart 'Almost' Split Again Last Year: 'I'm Proud We Made It to the Other Side'

"Love is a lifetime of coming back to the table. We almost didn’t make it to this one, well a couple of them, if I’m being honest," the mom-of-two, 44, wrote, referring to her previous admissions about the pair going on breaks in the past.

"When I met you, 22 years ago, I just wanted someone that wouldn’t lie to me. I didn’t have a clue about commitment, building a life together, intimacy, trust. It’s f------ hard," the superstar admitted. "But man if I’m not humbled by the surprise of loyalty, history, forgiveness, and resilience. How love rearranges itself and reappears after an empty night or five."