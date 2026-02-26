Pink Debunks Carey Hart Split Rumors: 'Don't Believe the Hype'

Article continues below advertisement

Pink is speaking out after rumors she split from husband Carey Hart for the second time. Following a Thursday, February 26, report, that the couple has separated after 20 years of marriage, the musician took to Instagram to publish her side of the story. “I was just alerted to the fact that I was separated from my husband. I didn’t know,” quipped Pink, who shares kids Willow Sage, 14, and Jameson Moon, 9, with Hart. “Thank you for letting me know. I was wondering if you’d also like to tell my children? My 14-year-old and 9-year-old are also unaware,” she said sarcastically. “Or do you want to talk about some real news? Do you want to talk about the Epstein files? Do you want to talk about systemic racism or misogyny in sports or how classy the women’s hockey team is, or how eight of the 12 medals won in the Olympics this year for the U.S. were won by women?”

Source: MEGA Pink and husband Carey Hart initially separated in 2008.

She criticized the media for only wanting to talk about her “supposed demise,” not her accomplishments. “Fake news. Not true…trash news, you can do better,” the star concluded and encouraged fans in the caption of her post to not “believe the hype.” Pink and Hart began dating after meeting at the 2001 Summer X Games in Philadelphia, Pa., before he proposed in 2005. They got married one year later, during a January 2006 ceremony in Costa Rica. The celebs separated in 2008. By the spring of 2009, they had resolved their relationship issues and decided not to divorce. The songstress notably penned her 2008 hit "So What" about her then-breakup. She sang, “Guess I just lost my husband/I don't know where he went/So I'm gonna drink my money/I'm not gonna pay his rent (nope).” Hart seemed unfazed by the track and even appeared in the music video.

Source: MEGA Pink wrote 'So What' about Carey Hart.

In January 2024, the "Raise Your Glass" artist revealed she and her husband once again almost divorced ahead of their 18th anniversary. "Love is a lifetime of coming back to the table. We almost didn’t make it to this one, well a couple of them, if I’m being honest," she wrote on Instagram. "When I met you, 22 years ago, I just wanted someone that wouldn’t lie to me. I didn’t have a clue about commitment, building a life together, intimacy, trust. It’s f------ hard. But man if I’m not humbled by the surprise of loyalty, history, forgiveness, and resilience. How love rearranges itself and reappears after an empty night or five."

Source: MEGA Carey Hart appeared in the 'So What' music video.

She concluded, "I’m proud we made it to the other side of this year. I wear our scars proudly. You are my stubborn, beautiful, immovable rock.The family we’ve built and the stories we have weaved together and the memories we continue to make are worth more than a thousand million awards that anyone could give me. I love you and I love us."

Source: MEGA Carey Hart and Pink have two kids.