Pink's 11-Year-Old Daughter Working Minimum Wage Job On Her New Stadium Tour
Starting them young!
This October, Pink is embarking on a 12-date nationwide tour, and as usual, her and husband Carey Hart's tykes are tagging along. However, this time around, their daughter, Willow, isn't just in it for the sightseeing, as she's also secured herself a paying gig on the road.
"Willow has a job on tour. We just had to go over minimum wage and it’s different state to state," the mom-of-two dished during her appearance on the Tuesday, February 21, episode of Today.
When it came to the matter of a salary, the crooner confessed the 11-year-old needs to work on her mediating skills a bit.
"I said it’s about $22.50 a show depending how long I go. She goes, 'I’ll take $20. it’s easier to do the math,'" she recalled. "I’m like, ‘That’s not how you negotiate for yourself.’ I’m like, 'You’ll take $25 so it’s easier math."
It's unclear what exactly Willow's job entails, but there is always a chance she could show up on the stage, as she appears on Pink's track "Cover Me in Sunshine."
The Grammy winner, who also shares 6-year-old son Jameson with her hubby — loves being able to take her tots on tour, though she admitted doing so when they were younger could be difficult.
"Touring with kids is impossible — and I did the impossible," the star expressed in a past interview. "For a while there were a lot of other pop stars that were emailing me and calling me for the playbook on how to tour with kids, so I wrote a playbook for other moms."
Nonetheless, the tired days and long nights are well worth it.
"I'm always trying to figure out: 'Am I doing the right thing? Can a woman have it all? What does that even mean?' And the answer is no, most of the time you can't, and it feels like you're climbing Mount Everest," she admitted. "But it's also so magical what I get to do and who I get to be in this life."