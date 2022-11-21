Busting Out! Pink's Husband Carey Hart Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction Before AMAs
Uh-oh! Pink's husband, Carey Hart, almost had to skip the American Music Awards red carpet after completely ripping his pants. On Sunday, November 20, the chart-topping star took to Instagram to reveal her spouse's wardrobe mishap right before the star-studded event.
“I’ve been tellin’ you guys that Mr [Carey] Hart has a juicy booty,” Pink captioned the video of herself and her kiddos, Willow, 11, and Jameson, 5, laughing at the patriarch who can be seen fumbling to get a new pair of pants on.
“He ripped his pants!” the blonde beauty explained, before asking her man, “Carey, you OK? What happened?” Hart quipped back that “the a** blew out of my pants!”
Fans flooded the comments section to laugh along with musical artist, with one commenter noting, "I love the kids have dad’s back and won’t say what happened 😂😂."
"Good thing it was there and not at the AMA's. That would have been a thing," another social media user pointed out, while another added, "Too many squats 🔥🔥🔥."
Pink, who kicked off the show with her hit song “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” made the annual awards show a family affair, posing with Hart, their daughter and their son on the red carpet in a black and gold fringe dress.
The "Raise Your Glass" vocalist will also be performing a tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John, who passed away in August after battling breast cancer for years. Pink's set to the icon will no doubt be powerful, as the performer previously said nothing but amazing things about Newton-John.
“I met her maybe three times, and she was an absolute angel. One of the loveliest, kindest, light from within human beings I have ever met,” Pink revealed on Instagram of the Xanadu star after her passing. “Kindness personified. May she Rest In Peace, and may her family be held in love and light during this difficult time.”