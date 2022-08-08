Olivia Newton-John's Breast Cancer Battle In Her Own Words

The actress, who has been married to professional herbalist John since 2008, has been open about using medical marijuana to help with the pain and stress during her cancer journey, but there are dozens of other options she uses too.

"I believe in the holistic approach of using everything you can that you're comfortable with," she explained. "I take a lot of herbal supplements like turkey tail and graviola and B17 and D and high doses of vitamin C, which I get through camu, which is an Amazonian plant. Other supportive herbal treatments also really helped me. My husband makes me cannabis tinctures, which he grows for me. Many different herbs have helped me with sleep and pain."