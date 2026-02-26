or
Pink Splits From Husband Carey Hart for Second Time After 20 Years Together

Photo of Pink, Carey Hart and their kids
Pink has split from husband Carey Hart for the second time after 20 years together, a source revealed.

Feb. 26 2026, Published 3:42 p.m. ET

Pink and husband Carey Hart have called it quits for the second time.

According to a Thursday, February 26, report, the couple has separated after 20 years of marriage.

The duo shares kids Willow Sage, 14, and Jameson Moon, 14.

Pink and husband Carey Hart initially separated in 2008.
Pink and husband Carey Hart initially separated in 2008.

The stars began dating after meeting at the 2001 Summer X Games in Philadelphia, Pa., before Hart proposed in 2005. They got married one year later, during a January 2006 ceremony in Costa Rica.

Pink and Hart separated in 2008. By the spring of 2009, they had resolved their relationship issues and decided not to divorce.

The songstress notably penned her 2008 hit "So What" about her then-breakup.

She sang, “Guess I just lost my husband/I don't know where he went/So I'm gonna drink my money/I'm not gonna pay his rent (nope).” Hart seemed unfazed by the track and even appeared in the music video.

Pink wrote 'So What' about Carey Hart.
Pink wrote 'So What' about Carey Hart.

In January 2024, the "Raise Your Glass" artist revealed she and her husband once again almost divorced ahead of their 18th anniversary.

"Love is a lifetime of coming back to the table. We almost didn’t make it to this one, well a couple of them, if I’m being honest," she wrote on Instagram. "When I met you, 22 years ago, I just wanted someone that wouldn’t lie to me. I didn’t have a clue about commitment, building a life together, intimacy, trust. It’s f------ hard. But man if I’m not humbled by the surprise of loyalty, history, forgiveness, and resilience. How love rearranges itself and reappears after an empty night or five."

Carey Hart appeared in the 'So What' music video.
Carey Hart appeared in the 'So What' music video.

She concluded, "I’m proud we made it to the other side of this year. I wear our scars proudly. You are my stubborn, beautiful, immovable rock.The family we’ve built and the stories we have weaved together and the memories we continue to make are worth more than a thousand million awards that anyone could give me. I love you and I love us."

Carey Hart and Pink have two kids.
Carey Hart and Pink have two kids.

In an October 2017 interview, the singer admitted that she and her husband still faced tension in their romance.

“Monogamy is work!” she exclaimed at the time. “But you do the work, and it’s good again.”

Pink added, “There are moments where I look at [Hart] and [think] he is the most thoughtful, logical, constant … he’s like a rock. He’s a good man. He’s a good dad. He’s just the kind of dad I thought he’d be and then some. And then I’ll look at him and go: I’ve never liked you. There’s nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common. I don’t like any of the s--- you like. I don’t ever wanna see you again. Then two weeks later I’m like, ‘Things are so good, you guys.’”

