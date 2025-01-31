Ex-Playboy Model Lucy Kemp Dissolves $110,000 Worth of Fillers as She Wants to 'Age Gracefully' Like Pamela Anderson
Lucy Kemp feels better than ever after reversing her cosmetic enhancements.
The former Playboy model recently revealed she had roughly $110,000 worth of fillers dissolved after realizing her plastic surgery procedures no longer served her.
Noting she wants to "age gracefully" like her role models Pamela Anderson, 57, and Elizabeth Hurley, 59, Kemp declared in a video, "I’m totally done with all the trends — I never want to put filler in my body again," per a news publication.
"I'm older now — I've got lumps and bumps, and I don’t care. I don’t want to look like anybody else out there — I want to look like myself," the 40-year-old, who first had a b----- enlargement at age 18, when she went from an A to a B cup for nearly $5,000.
Kemp's implants flipped, however, causing her chest to appear "flat" and prompting the English model to undergo more surgeries. She eventually went all the way up to a D cup.
"By the time I went to Playboy, they were massive," she admitted.
Throughout her 16-year career as a model and later a dominatrix, Kemp splurged on cheek and lip fillers, veneers and tattooed eyebrows.
Upon quitting the industry in 2020, Kemp decided to undo all of her enhancements. To obtain a more natural look, the horse trainer spent over $600 and received help from her doctor sister.
"Glamour modeling warped my beauty standards — I’d look at myself in all that make-up and think: 'This isn’t me.' All of a sudden, I wasn’t 18 anymore — and I noticed frown lines on my forehead, and wrinkles around my upper lip from smoking," Kemp explained. "Botox was becoming more mainstream, even for people who weren’t in the industry."
Regarding why she stopped modeling and her side gig, Kemp noted, "I couldn’t be a model or a dominatrix during the pandemic, because we were all socially-distancing."
"I was spending time at home and around the animals — enjoying just being me. I wasn’t on TV, or in the spotlight, I wasn’t being looked at by the public — and I even started feeling dirty and greasy, wearing make-up," she reflected before spending the next four years slowly chipping away at dissolving her fillers.
Now, Kemp feels "fresher and cleaner" than ever, confessing, "I’m not interested in butterfly lips, or Kardashian make-up. I realize now that these beauty standards are destroying young boys’ and girls’ mental health. Everyone looks the same — and I don’t want that for myself."
The Playboy alum said she was inspired by Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry to speak out about her process after the reality star informed fans via Instagram on January 27 that she was going to "correct" her past cosmetic procedures.
"[Chloe’s statement] gives me a really good feeling that we can go back to born beauty and start to take a fresh, new, healthy look at ourselves without all the surgery and fillers," she added. "Seeing such a positive face, body and mind image being portrayed by such a powerful influencer is a breath of fresh air She’s rewinding to the realistic."