NEWS Ex-Playboy Model Lucy Kemp Dissolves $110,000 Worth of Fillers as She Wants to 'Age Gracefully' Like Pamela Anderson Source: Courtesy Lucy Kemp;MEGA Lucy Kemp is finally filler-free.

Lucy Kemp feels better than ever after reversing her cosmetic enhancements. The former Playboy model recently revealed she had roughly $110,000 worth of fillers dissolved after realizing her plastic surgery procedures no longer served her.

Source: Courtesy Lucy Kemp The former Playboy model had her plastic surgery procedures reversed after quitting the modeling industry in 2020.

Noting she wants to "age gracefully" like her role models Pamela Anderson, 57, and Elizabeth Hurley, 59, Kemp declared in a video, "I’m totally done with all the trends — I never want to put filler in my body again," per a news publication. "I'm older now — I've got lumps and bumps, and I don’t care. I don’t want to look like anybody else out there — I want to look like myself," the 40-year-old, who first had a b----- enlargement at age 18, when she went from an A to a B cup for nearly $5,000.

Kemp's implants flipped, however, causing her chest to appear "flat" and prompting the English model to undergo more surgeries. She eventually went all the way up to a D cup. "By the time I went to Playboy, they were massive," she admitted.

Source: Courtesy Lucy Kemp The model wants to 'age gracefully' like her idol Pamela Anderson.

Throughout her 16-year career as a model and later a dominatrix, Kemp splurged on cheek and lip fillers, veneers and tattooed eyebrows. Upon quitting the industry in 2020, Kemp decided to undo all of her enhancements. To obtain a more natural look, the horse trainer spent over $600 and received help from her doctor sister.

But after quitting the industry in 2020, she decided to have all her procedures reversed — spending just over $600 for a more natural look — with the help of her doctor sister. "Glamour modeling warped my beauty standards — I’d look at myself in all that make-up and think: 'This isn’t me.' All of a sudden, I wasn’t 18 anymore — and I noticed frown lines on my forehead, and wrinkles around my upper lip from smoking," Kemp explained. "Botox was becoming more mainstream, even for people who weren’t in the industry."

Source: MEGA 'Geordie Shore' star Chloe Ferry recently corrected her past cosmetic procedures.

Regarding why she stopped modeling and her side gig, Kemp noted, "I couldn’t be a model or a dominatrix during the pandemic, because we were all socially-distancing." "I was spending time at home and around the animals — enjoying just being me. I wasn’t on TV, or in the spotlight, I wasn’t being looked at by the public — and I even started feeling dirty and greasy, wearing make-up," she reflected before spending the next four years slowly chipping away at dissolving her fillers.