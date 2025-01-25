EXCLUSIVE Kailyn Lowry 'Doesn't Regret' Her Recent Plastic Surgery Despite Experiencing 'Emotional Breakdown' During Recovery Source: Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry Kailyn Lowry struggled emotionally after her recent plastic surgery procedures.

Kailyn Lowry feels refreshed and renewed after undergoing plastic surgery at the end of last year. The "Barely Famous" podcast host, 32, provides OK! with an exclusive update on how she's recovering from a reduction mammoplasty and tummy tuck after revealing via social media that she was struggling emotionally amid her post-op journey.

Source: Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry The MTV alum is the host of three top 1 percent podcasts.

"I'm no stranger to plastic surgery in general," Lowry — who also had procedures done to her stomach, chest and behind in 2016 — notes. "I wanted to get a reduction for a really long time." "When I realized, 'Oh, I'm gonna be going under anesthesia,' I [decided] might as well get other things done too," the Teen Mom 2 star explains. "It wasn't actually the b----- reduction itself that made me super emotional. It was the rest of it."

She continues to reflect: "That more so was where I got really emotional, because truly I was fine. I didn't need to do I didn't need to do the scar revision. I didn't need to do the liposuction. I didn't need to do any of that. I was fine. I'm happy with all of my results, but I think the emotional breakdown came from having more kids now and knowing I'm not necessarily setting a great example — specifically for my daughter, but also for my sons." Lowry mentions how she was "struggling to figure out what's best for me" while having "society in my ear" on top of the pressures of "being a woman."

Source: Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry Kailyn Lowry is a mom-of-seven, three of whom she shares with her fiancé, Elijah Scott.

"I feel like it's so hard, whether you're in the public eye or not, and that was sort of where the breakdown came from," she adds. The mom-of-seven also found it hard "not having anyone to talk to about" the process or her feelings.

"Nobody could relate to me. [My fiancé] Elijah, is a man — so he can take care of me, he can help me shower, help take care of the babies while I'm recovering, but he will never understand the sort of like internal conflict in my own brain," she adds. "So, I was having a hard time with that." Looking back, Lowry says she doesn't "regret it necessarily, especially the reduction, because I have wanted it for a really long time."

Source: Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry Kailyn Lowry was 17 when she gave birth to her eldest child, son Isaac Elliot Rivera, 15.

Aside from overcoming some mental health struggles, Lowry has been fully focused on her career as of late. "Professionally speaking, I would love to grow my podcast network," the blonde beauty tells OK! of her company KILLR Podcast Network, which recently announced the upcoming February launch of its newest show "Breaking It Down with Cate and Ty," featuring married 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra.

In addition to hustling workwise, Lowry is on a mission to "find out who Kail is." "I'm having a really hard time with my own identity, like, 'Who is Kail?'" she admits. "I know I'm a mom and I know I have a podcast network, but I don't even know what my style is. It would be nice to hone in on who Kail is without outside influences."

Source: @kaillowry/Instagram Kailyn Lowry says she's done having kids.

One thing definitely not on Lowry's 2025 vision board? Welcoming any more kids. "My tubes are cut out, chopped and screwed. They're out, they're in a museum somewhere," Lowry quips with a laugh. "I did joke with Elijah the other day. I was like, 'Let's just have twins one more time.' I have really cute names for them, so let's just have twins one more time. He looked at me like I was insane, which I probably was, but I was totally kidding."

As Lowry works to discover who she truly is, the reality star is also well aware of where her success began. "When I think about where I would be without 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 2, I go back and forth, because my mom's an addict and an alcoholic," she confesses. "And I met my dad on national television. It could have gone either way, right? Like I could have gone down the same path as my mom or one of my best friends from high school that I lived with for two years who is a heroin addict."