Paris Hilton Reveals She's Never Had Botox or Any Cosmetic Surgery Procedures: 'I'm All Natural'
Paris Hilton is making a shocking confession.
During a Friday, November 22, appearance on "The Zach Sang Show" podcast, The Simple Life star, 43, admitted she's never had Botox or any cosmetic surgery procedures in her entire life.
"I feel really proud that I'm all natural," she explained. "I’ve stayed out of the sun. I’ve never done any Botox, injectables, no surgery, nothing."
The "Stars Are Blind" singer credited her mom, Kathy Hilton, with guiding her in the right direction regarding caring for her skin. "My mom told me when I was 8 years old, 'Paris, stay out of the sun.' And then she taught me this amazing 10-step skincare routine. So I've literally been doing that since I'm 8," Paris recalled.
The blonde beauty admitted that she's "built a spa in my house called the Sliving Spa. It has the most epic LED lights, HydraFacial machines, hyperbaric chamber, cryotherapy. It's basically a real spa that you would see."
While her face may be looking more flawless than ever, Paris recently explained that she's become an expert at disguising herself so she can go out in public. "I want to be able to go to Disneyland [with my kids]. I want to be able to go to the farmers’ market. The way I deal with it now is I’ll be in a full disguise,” the mogul, who shares son Phoenix and daughter London, with her husband, Carter Reum, said.
“The black, short wig…Well, I have hundreds of wigs. So it could be any color with giant sunglasses, a hat, a hoodie, sometimes a face mask," she added. “I’m just so used to it. Wherever I go, whenever I’m eating dinner, people are always coming up, and I always am so polite — I’ll take photos with everyone…I have such empathy for people, so I never want anyone to feel sad."
Although trying to be a normal mom when you are one of the most famous women in the world may be a hassle, Paris could not be more thrilled with how her journey has ended up. “For me, I’ve never felt happier and in a better place. Carter is just my everything — the most incredible husband and father. And my babies are my world. I couldn’t even imagine I could ever be this happy,” she gushed.
With her new life also came more respect from the public. “People don’t see me as that [dumb blonde] character anymore…They see me as a human being with feelings, that I’m real and I’m vulnerable and honest," she noted.