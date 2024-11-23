Paris Hilton Reveals She's Never Had Botox or Any Cosmetic Surgery Procedures: 'I'm All Natural'

“The black, short wig…Well, I have hundreds of wigs. So it could be any color with giant sunglasses, a hat, a hoodie, sometimes a face mask," she added. “I’m just so used to it. Wherever I go, whenever I’m eating dinner, people are always coming up, and I always am so polite — I’ll take photos with everyone…I have such empathy for people, so I never want anyone to feel sad."

Although trying to be a normal mom when you are one of the most famous women in the world may be a hassle, Paris could not be more thrilled with how her journey has ended up. “For me, I’ve never felt happier and in a better place. Carter is just my everything — the most incredible husband and father. And my babies are my world. I couldn’t even imagine I could ever be this happy,” she gushed.