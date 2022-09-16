Police Dashcam Reveals Dramatic Footage Of Wrong Way Driver Speeding Towards Cop In 'On Patrol: Live'

Dashcams are required to be present in police vehicles for both the safety of the officers and the general public while local authorities are on patrol. Although the footage taken is often limited to driving and run-of-the-mill traffic stops, sometimes a shocking moment is caught live on film.

In an exclusive recap and clip obtained by OK! from the Reelz police ride-along series On Patrol: Live, a driver is seen speeding towards a Lincoln County, Colorado, Sheriff’s cruiser while going the wrong way down a dark road at roughly 75 miles per hour.