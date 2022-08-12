Anne Heche Dead At 53 From Injuries She Sustained Following Fiery Car Crash That Left Her On Life Support
Anne Heche has died at 53 years old from injuries she sustained from a fiery car crash that left her on life support.
Heche's pal Nancy Davis announced the news via Instagram.
“Heaven has a new Angel. My loving, kind, fun, endearing and beautiful friend @anneheche went to heaven. I will miss her terribly and cherish all the beautiful memories we have shared. Anne was always the kindest, most thoughtful person who always brought out the best in me," she wrote.
She added, “She was so supportive with anything she could do to help @racetoerasems and would always say yes when she knew she could contribute something with her time, talent and creative genius to help find a cure for MS. My heart is broken.”
As OK! previously reported, the actress was taken off life support on Thursday, August 11.
"We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital," the Hollywood star's rep said in a statement.
"Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive," the statement continued. "It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable."
"Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit," her rep added. "More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work –especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love."
"She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light," the statement concluded.
On August 5, Heche crashed her car into a two-story home in a California neighborhood. She was then taken to the hospital.
“At this time Anne is in extreme critical condition,” the star's rep said in a statement. “She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention. She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”
As OK! previously reported, police believe Heche was under the influence of drugs or alcohol the time of the crash. Officers obtained a search warrant for her blood, and the test results showed she had cocaine and fentanyl in her system.