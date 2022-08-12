Anne Heche Dead At 53 From Injuries She Sustained Following Fiery Car Crash That Left Her On Life Support

Anne Heche has died at 53 years old from injuries she sustained from a fiery car crash that left her on life support.

Heche's pal Nancy Davis announced the news via Instagram.

“Heaven has a new Angel. My loving, kind, fun, endearing and beautiful friend @anneheche went to heaven. I will miss her terribly and cherish all the beautiful memories we have shared. Anne was always the kindest, most thoughtful person who always brought out the best in me," she wrote.