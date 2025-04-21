or
Post Malone's Mystery Ex-Fiancée Revealed: Who Is Hee Sung 'Jamie' Park?

Hee Sung ‘Jamie’ Park is the mother of Post Malone's daughter.

April 21 2025, Published 7:35 p.m. ET

Post Malone's secretive relationship has surfaced, and fans are curious about his ex-fiancée, Hee Sung "Jamie" Park.

Her name made headlines after filing legal documents seeking primary custody of their daughter, whose identity remains private as of writing.

While details about Park remain scarce, her identity rose to the surface when she took legal action for primary custody of their little one, born in May 2022. Before the revelation, she was simply known as "Jamie" in fan circles, leaving many wondering about her back story.

Hee Sung ‘Jamie’ Park filed for primary custody in L.A.

In a twist, Park initiated her custody proceedings in Los Angeles Superior Court in April 2025, requesting primary physical custody, joint legal custody, and legal fees covered by Malone.

Malone’s ex also asked the judge to only give the pop star visitation rights.

Post Malone counter-filed custody documents in Utah.

But the drama thickened when Malone counter-filed custody documents in Utah on April 18.

TMZ revealed the Utah filing was strategic, as it would likely reduce his child support payments compared to what California law dictates.

Malone, known for keeping his romance under wraps, accidentally spilled the beans about having a fiancée during a June 2022 stint on The Howard Stern Show. Fast forward to August 2023, and during an episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Malone opened up about his unconventional proposal.

"We're not married — it was just a proposal," he related, recalling how a gambling loss sent him into a spontaneous romantic moment.

Post Malone’s 2022 proposal happened after a gambling loss.

"I had lost a significant amount of money at the table... 'Hey, you wanna marry me?'" However, Park turned him down, asking him to try again later.

"And then I did and I was sober and it was nice," he gushed.

They didn't disclose the proposal date or any details about a wedding happening.

Post Malone has been seen out with a new woman as of late.

"My baby is a human being, and I want her to have that decision when she's ready," the "I Had Some Help" crooner expressed in an interview with CR Fashion Book in September 2023, as he defended his choice to keep their lives private.

By January, the love story between Malone and Park ended, with the singer spotted in Rome with Christy Lee, sparking fresh rumors of a new romance.

