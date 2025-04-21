Post Malone's Mystery Ex-Fiancée Revealed: Who Is Hee Sung 'Jamie' Park?

Post Malone's secretive relationship has surfaced, and fans are curious about his ex-fiancée, Hee Sung "Jamie" Park.

Her name made headlines after filing legal documents seeking primary custody of their daughter, whose identity remains private as of writing.

While details about Park remain scarce, her identity rose to the surface when she took legal action for primary custody of their little one, born in May 2022. Before the revelation, she was simply known as "Jamie" in fan circles, leaving many wondering about her back story.