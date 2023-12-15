Kate Gosselin Files New Appeal After a Judge Dismisses Her $132K Child Support Case
Kate Gosselin is refusing to give up on a March 2018 judgment that said her estranged ex-husband Jon owed her $132,875 in child support.
The reality star filed an adverse revival to have the court enforce the payment in September 2022, however, this past November, Judge James E. Gavin dismissed the case. On December 11, Kate filed an appeal in a new attempt to get the money she claims she's owed.
A representative for Jon told a news outlet the father-of-eight "thought he was free of Kate’s endless legal attacks" before the new appeal.
"Unfortunately, Kate can’t seem to let this go despite the judge’s decisions. This doesn’t look good for her. I’m sure the judges won’t take kindly to this," the rep added. "She is free now that all her children are in college. This seems like just another very desperate move to make money. I think it’s time for Kate to get a job."
As OK! previously reported, a source spilled Jon was "relieved" after Judge Gavin dismissed Kate's adverse revival in November.
"It was difficult enough for Jon to watch Kate have the children film during most of their childhood, only to dip into their hard earned money to spend on herself," the source claimed, referencing the allegations that the 48-year-old stole $100,000 from the kids' trust funds.
"At this point Jon just hopes Kate realizes the kids are all grown up and it’s time to earn her own money," the source said at the time. "Hopefully Kate will get a job and earn a living as Jon has been doing for years."
Jon and Kate tied the knot in 1999 and share eight children together — 23-year-old twins Mady and Cara, as well 19-year-old sextuplets Joel, Leah, Aaden, Alexis, Hannah and Collin.
Two years after the premiere of their hit TLC series, Jon & Kate Plus 8, they publicly confirmed they were getting a divorce following 10 years of marriage. The network later rebranded the series to simply Kate Plus 8.
However, after years of legal struggles, Jon eventually got full custody of two of their sextupets, Hannah and Collin, who currently have little to no relationship with their mother.
"Hannah has worked hard to have a relationship with her mother, but sadly, Kate has never treated Hannah well after she went to live with her father," an insider spilled earlier this year, adding that despite her difficult relationship with her mom, Hannah "will continue to try to build healthy relationships with her [other] siblings."
Jon's rep spoke with The Sun about Kate's appeal.