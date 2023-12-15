Kate Gosselin Files New Appeal After a Judge Dismisses Her $132K Child Support Case

Kate Gosselin is refusing to give up on a March 2018 judgment that said her estranged ex-husband Jon owed her $132,875 in child support.

The reality star filed an adverse revival to have the court enforce the payment in September 2022, however, this past November, Judge James E. Gavin dismissed the case. On December 11, Kate filed an appeal in a new attempt to get the money she claims she's owed.