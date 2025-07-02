Post Malone Suddenly Slips Off Concert Stage While Toasting Fan With Red Solo Cup: Watch the Scary Moment

Post Malone's love for his fans knows no bounds — but this time, it literally knocked him off his feet.

In a now-viral TikTok clip, the “I Had Some Help” singer was performing his song “Pour Me a Drink” during his concert in Glendale, Ariz., when things took a scary turn.

As he walked across the stage, red Solo cup in hand, he spotted a fan nearby holding up their own drink for a celebratory toast.