Article continues below advertisement
Post Malone Suddenly Slips Off Concert Stage While Toasting Fan With Red Solo Cup: Watch the Scary Moment

post malone falls stage solo cup
Source: MEGA/@koty_sage/Tiktok

Post Malone took a tumble off the stage while toasting a fan mid-concert.

By:

July 2 2025, Published 7:13 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Post Malone's love for his fans knows no bounds — but this time, it literally knocked him off his feet.

In a now-viral TikTok clip, the “I Had Some Help” singer was performing his song “Pour Me a Drink” during his concert in Glendale, Ariz., when things took a scary turn.

As he walked across the stage, red Solo cup in hand, he spotted a fan nearby holding up their own drink for a celebratory toast.

Article continues below advertisement

Malone bent down to clink cups — but just as their drinks touched, the platform beneath him gave out, causing the star to suddenly slip and fall off the edge of the stage. Gasps filled the air as fans realized what had just happened.

Article continues below advertisement
post malone viral concert moment
Source: @koty_sage/Tiktok

Post Malone fell off the stage while toasting a fan.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @koty_sage/TikTok
Article continues below advertisement

The TikTok user who shared the moment poked fun at the accident, writing, “I didn’t mean to almost break your back,” paired with a crying emoji — a nod to his lyrics with Blake Shelton.

Article continues below advertisement

The fan also added, “I am SO sorry Austin. I love you! Such an amazing show ❤️.”

Article continues below advertisement

Others chimed in with reactions, ranging from concern to confusion.

“OK, but who designed that platform?” one person questioned.

“This would keep me up at night for the rest of my life,” another wrote.

Someone who attended the concert reassured everyone, writing, “I was there. Saw this, too. Glad he was ok.”

“he wanted to cheers so bad 💀😂,” another joked.

Article continues below advertisement
post malone toasts fan accident
Source: @koty_sage

The accident happened while performing his song 'Pour Me a Drink.'

MORE ON:
post malone

Article continues below advertisement

The fall follows another rough moment in Malone’s personal life. He reportedly split from his girlfriend Christy Lee, a stylist he had been dating since early this year.

Article continues below advertisement

According to an insider, “The former couple called it quits a little under a month ago after being together romantically since the start of the year. It's unclear whether the pair remains on friendly terms.”

Article continues below advertisement
post malone breakup christy lee
Source: MEGA

The 'Fortnight' singer allegedly split from girlfriend Christy Lee.

Article continues below advertisement

The two were first seen together in Rome in January, and by March, they were spotted cozying up in a bar, with Lee wrapping her arm around Malone in a fan video.

Article continues below advertisement

Adding more drama to his year, the “Sunflower” artist is also in the middle of a legal fight with his ex-fiancée, Hee Sung “Jamie” Park, over custody of their 3-year-old daughter, referred to in court documents as “DDP,” per Daily Mail.

The "Fortnight" singer is seeking to have the case moved to Utah, where he’s been raising their daughter. His lawyer, celeb attorney Laura Wasser, argued that the child’s daily life — including her nanny, doctor, music classes and swimming lessons — is all based in Utah.

Article continues below advertisement
post malone custody battle update
Source: MEGA

Post Malone is also in a custody battle over his daughter.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Park is pushing for the case to be handled in Los Angeles County, where she filed for primary custody and limited visitation rights for Malone. Malone claimed she filed in L.A. for legal advantages in the ongoing battle.

TMZ talked to the source.

