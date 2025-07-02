Post Malone Suddenly Slips Off Concert Stage While Toasting Fan With Red Solo Cup: Watch the Scary Moment
Post Malone's love for his fans knows no bounds — but this time, it literally knocked him off his feet.
In a now-viral TikTok clip, the “I Had Some Help” singer was performing his song “Pour Me a Drink” during his concert in Glendale, Ariz., when things took a scary turn.
As he walked across the stage, red Solo cup in hand, he spotted a fan nearby holding up their own drink for a celebratory toast.
Malone bent down to clink cups — but just as their drinks touched, the platform beneath him gave out, causing the star to suddenly slip and fall off the edge of the stage. Gasps filled the air as fans realized what had just happened.
The TikTok user who shared the moment poked fun at the accident, writing, “I didn’t mean to almost break your back,” paired with a crying emoji — a nod to his lyrics with Blake Shelton.
The fan also added, “I am SO sorry Austin. I love you! Such an amazing show ❤️.”
Others chimed in with reactions, ranging from concern to confusion.
“OK, but who designed that platform?” one person questioned.
“This would keep me up at night for the rest of my life,” another wrote.
Someone who attended the concert reassured everyone, writing, “I was there. Saw this, too. Glad he was ok.”
“he wanted to cheers so bad 💀😂,” another joked.
The fall follows another rough moment in Malone’s personal life. He reportedly split from his girlfriend Christy Lee, a stylist he had been dating since early this year.
According to an insider, “The former couple called it quits a little under a month ago after being together romantically since the start of the year. It's unclear whether the pair remains on friendly terms.”
The two were first seen together in Rome in January, and by March, they were spotted cozying up in a bar, with Lee wrapping her arm around Malone in a fan video.
Adding more drama to his year, the “Sunflower” artist is also in the middle of a legal fight with his ex-fiancée, Hee Sung “Jamie” Park, over custody of their 3-year-old daughter, referred to in court documents as “DDP,” per Daily Mail.
The "Fortnight" singer is seeking to have the case moved to Utah, where he’s been raising their daughter. His lawyer, celeb attorney Laura Wasser, argued that the child’s daily life — including her nanny, doctor, music classes and swimming lessons — is all based in Utah.
Meanwhile, Park is pushing for the case to be handled in Los Angeles County, where she filed for primary custody and limited visitation rights for Malone. Malone claimed she filed in L.A. for legal advantages in the ongoing battle.
