Post Malone Slammed for His 'Awful' Performance at 2024 CMAs: 'Torture'
Post Malone didn’t win everyone over with his 2024 CMA Awards performance.
The singer kicked off the star-studded event alongside Chris Stapleton as they delivered their latest collaboration, "California Sober," from Malone’s F-1 Trillion album. He also sang solo on stage, as he performed "Yours," which is a heartfelt ballad dedicated to his daughter.
While the live audience at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena applauded his set, online reactions were far less kind.
“The dogs in my neighborhood just stopped howling after that god-awful performance by @postmalone,” one user wrote on X.
“Listening to Post Malone was torture! #bad #realbad. Is it just me? Off-key and just terrible as a whole,” another chimed in.
“Anyone think watching Post Malone on the CMAs is the most ridiculous thing ever? Stick to ‘Candy Paint’ and let the real country artists handle this,” added a third about the singer exploring the country genre.
The criticism didn’t stop there.
One fan joked: “Post Malone’s daughter is going to get emancipated and then elope after hearing her father’s awful performance on the #CMAawards,” while another quipped, “Post Malone’s performance sounded like the final hour of a terrible karaoke night.”
“Know your range, man. You’re a party song guy. You can’t sing good enough for slow, sad songs,” one user suggested.
Despite the mixed reactions, the night marked a significant milestone in Malone’s evolving career. His latest album, which was his first foray into country music, signaled a major shift for the "Fortnight" singer.
Malone’s collaboration with Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help,” received nominations in four major categories: Single of the Year, Song of the Year, Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year.
Meanwhile, his performance of "Yours," which was inspired by his vision of his daughter’s future wedding, concluded with a touching shout-out.
“We love you, DeeDee, we love you so much,” he said, referring to his baby girl, as pal Jelly Roll threw up a heart gesture in support while watching the show.
The rapper expressed hope that his daughter would grow to appreciate the song one day.
“She’s going to have to like my music, I think, [or] she’s going to get used to it,” he told GQ. “I know everybody at the house plays it for her, and hopefully, it’ll get stuck in her head. Kids love my music for some reason, which is awesome, so I’m hoping she just goes with the flow on that one.”
Despite being famous, Malone is fiercely protective of his family’s privacy.
“I feel like a lot of people feel entitled to know every single detail of everyone’s life, and it’s why I don’t want to post any pictures of my baby,” he told CR Fashion Book in 2023. “I want her to be able to make that decision whenever she wants to and is ready.”
The rapper, who welcomed his daughter with his fiancée in 2022 — both of whose identities remain anonymous — continues to strive toward being a more present and responsible father.
“I guess not being able to be there for my baby, which is a new fear,” Malone admitted during his appearance in the “Call Her Daddy podcast.” “That’s why I tried to slow down on drinking, to take better care of my body.”