Jessie J was not in the festive spirit this week after opening up to fans on how she’d been hospitalized on Christmas Eve for Meniere’s disease.

The singer’s inner ear condition had left her feeling “deaf and dizzy,” and with her health deteriorating by the hour, she decided to seek emergency treatment at a Los Angeles hospital as her hearing continued to worsen by the hour.

“I woke up and felt like I was completely deaf in my right ear, couldn’t walk in a straight line,” Jessie explained to fans on her Instagram Story.

“Basically I got told I had Meniere’s syndrome. I know that a lot of people suffer from it and I’ve actually had a lot of people reach out to me and give me great advice, so I’ve just been laying low in silence. Now’s the first time I’ve been able to sing and bear it.

Meniere’s disease is commonly known to cause dizzy spells, loss of hearing, and vertigo, with some sufferers having previously complained of also losing their balance and feeling nauseous throughout the day.

Fortunately for the British superstar, she’d been prescribed some medication before being sent home, yet she still had to follow doctor’s orders by getting plenty of rest, which she did by binge-watching TV shows at her home.

But finding a chance to relax appeared to be challenging for Jessie, who recalled placing a finger in her ear just so that she could focus on the episode she was watching, but it still proved to be a hassle.

“I am now watching Queens Gambit with my finger in my ear. I’ve done the first episode 4 times because I zero focus and my ear sounds like someone crawled in and turned a hair dryer on.

“It could be way worse, it is what it is. I’m super-grateful for my health. It just threw me off. But I’m glad I went early and they worked out what it was real quick and I got put on the right medicine so I feel a lot better today.”

While Jessie opened up about her not-so-fun trip to the hospital on Christmas Eve, fans were also quick to point out that the “Price Tag” chose to spend the holidays in Los Angeles and not in Britain.

This left many wondering whether she could’ve possibly reconciled with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Channing Tatum, who most recently split back in April.

The pair have called it quits and reunited on numerous occasions, but when things seemed to be going well for the pair, it was no secret that Jessie had been spending a considerable amount of time in California.

Regardless of her dating life, Jessie says she’s doing much better and hopes to recoup her strength so that she can start work on her next album.