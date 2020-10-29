It sounds like Jessie J and Channing Tatum’s whirlwind love story is over for good. The songstress shared cryptic quotes to her Instagram Story, where she seemingly dissed her ex, the Daily Mail reported.

Their pair have been on-and-off for two years, but it sounds like she’s finally done. Last week, she confirmed that she and the Magic Mike actor had split up via Instagram but held back on the details. A source told E! that they actually broke up “months ago.”

“Unhealthy love is when two people expect each other to solve the others’ problems,” she quoted British writer Jay Shetty on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 28. “Healthy love is when two people acknowledge and address their own problems with each other’s support.”

In another Instagram Story she posted, “Too many of us put deadlines on love, timelines on success and then wonder why we don’t feel. Emotions are not based on your age, it’s never too late or early, you’re exactly where you need to be.”

The last cryptic note read, “I don’t know who needs to hear this … but stop looking to other people for your happiness.”

The brunette beauty even shared a video via Instagram of herself twerking over the weekend to show off her “single life in a pandemic.”

She also uploaded a flirty twerk video to TikTok with the caption, “What my pupils are actually doing while I calmly stare at you trying to get a quick read on your energy … Single life in a pandemic is …” with a crystal ball emoji.

“It’s supposed to be funny. So don’t get serious Sally in the comments. Sorry if your name is Sally and you aren’t serious,” she replied to fans who criticized the move.

The couple got back together in January after a two-month break. At the time, a source told E! they were “fully back together.”

The pair then sparked reconciliation rumors again in April when she wished him a happy birthday before they went their separate ways — again.

“Happy 40th Birthday to this special man right here,” she wrote. “You are truly one of a kind. I am so grateful you were born, and even more grateful we met … Keep living your BEST life!”

Meanwhile, Tatum is rumored to have joined Raya — a celebrity dating app — with the bio, “And yes, I used to be a stripper. Sorry.”