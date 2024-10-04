Pregnant Princess Beatrice Makes First Appearance Since Announcing Baby News at Costume Party in London: Photos
Pregnant Princess Beatrice is beaming!
The royal, who announced her pregnancy on October 1, was seen for the first time since the news was unveiled.
In new photos, Beatrice, 36, who is married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, was all smiles as she was photographed at the Chiltern Firehouse in London for the restaurant's 10th anniversary party.
Beatrice, who shares daughter Sienna with her husband, dressed up in an all-black outfit while carrying a white Venetian-style masquerade mask for the costume get-together.
Beatrice was in good company, as she was surrounded by other A-listers, including Sienna Miller, Camila Cabello, Lily Allen, Ellie Goulding and more.
Earlier this week, the palace shared the news with the public.
"Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three," Buckingham Palace announced in a statement via X, formerly known as Twitter.
"His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news," the statement continued.
Beatrice and Mozzi, who has a son Christopher Woolf, a.k.a. "Wolfie," from a previous relationship, got married in a small ceremony amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
"The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11 a.m. on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor," a statement from Buckingham Palace read at the time. "The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines."
According to an insider, "it was very private, intimate and romantic. It was planned for some time, and everyone had to be extremely cautious leading up to the big day because the Queen was in attendance. They had to make sure everyone who was attending was in perfect health."
The duo later welcomed their firstborn in 2021.
"Our life together has just begun, and I can't wait to see all the amazing things that await us," Mozzi captioned a photo on social media. "Feeling so much love and gratitude for my amazing wife, baby Sienna and Wolfie. These are the days I never want to forget. This week, a friend said to me the sweetest saying …. that with every child you grow a whole new heart 💖."
Beatrice's mom, Sarah Ferguson, has previously gushed about becoming a grandmother, and it seems like she's excited to have another little tot running around.
"A very proud GiGi/Mum today. Such an incredible blessing and an embrace to my heart. Wolfie, August, Ernie and Sienna will be over the moon to have the fifth member of the five aside! 💜," Ferguson wrote on Instagram.
Scroll through the photos below to see more from Beatrice's night out!
Princess Beatrice was all smiles while in the car with her pal.
This is the first time the mom-of-one was spotted out and about.
Princess Beatrice attended the event without her hubby.