Pregnant Princess Beatrice Makes First Appearance Since Announcing Baby News at Costume Party in London: Photos

Pregnant Princess Beatrice is beaming!

The royal, who announced her pregnancy on October 1, was seen for the first time since the news was unveiled.

In new photos, Beatrice, 36, who is married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, was all smiles as she was photographed at the Chiltern Firehouse in London for the restaurant's 10th anniversary party.

Beatrice, who shares daughter Sienna with her husband, dressed up in an all-black outfit while carrying a white Venetian-style masquerade mask for the costume get-together.