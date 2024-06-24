Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Party Until 4 A.M. in London After Singer Brings Boyfriend Onstage During Eras Tour
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kept the party going after her electrifying performance of the Eras Tour in London on Sunday night, June 23.
The A-list couple was spotted arriving at the private celebrity hotspot Chiltern Firehouse shortly after midnight on Monday, June 24, after the "Love Story" singer shockingly brought her boyfriend out on stage during her introduction into performing "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart."
For their date-night outing — where they were also joined by some famous friends, including Sophie Turner, her latest flame Peregrine Pearson and Ellie Goulding — Swift stepped out in full summer style.
The blonde beauty looked stunning in the Myra crochet mini dress from VRG GRL, which she paired with adorable pale yellow Gucci slide sandals.
Kelce didn't let his lady stray too far away from him, as he held onto Swift's hand while wearing an off-white crochet set and a denim bucket hat.
Once inside the Michelin-starred restaurant, the duo appeared to enjoy themselves, as they didn't leave till around 4 a.m., when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end guided his girlfriend into a luxury vehicle waiting outside.
Kelce was in full supportive boyfriend mode this past weekend in London, where many thought Swift might have a hard time coming back to following her split from English actor Joe Alwyn, whom she dated for six years.
While dating Alwyn, Swift briefly moved to the British capital and wrote many London-related songs about her and the Conversations With Friends star's relationship.
The NFL athlete attended all three nights of shows at Wembley Stadium — and even brought his brother, Jason Kelce, and Jason's wife, Kylie, out to enjoy two of the concerts, as well as his best friend Ross Travis.
While watching Swift's show-stopping performance from a VIP tent, the group could be seen dancing around and singing along to the 14-time Grammy winner's music.
And of course, Swift changed the lyrics to her hit song "Karma," singing, "karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me" as her boyfriend patiently waited to greet the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker as soon as she came off of the stage.
On Sunday evening, Kelce further showed off his dance moves after gracing the stage with his presence, as he was filmed doing the choreography to "Karma" and giddily smiling during the final moments of the show.
Us Weekly obtained photos of Swift and Kelce at the Chiltern Firehouse.