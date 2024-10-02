Princess Beatrice's Pregnancy Announcement Gaffe Revealed as Palace Rushes to Fix Error

Although fans are quick to notice when the royals make mistakes, their social media presence allows them to uniquely connect with the public. The Princess of Wales used Twitter and Instagram to announce her cancer diagnosis and later revealed she is in remission.

“It was a message that you could see the deep struggle. It was obviously a very, very positive spin was on it because she has now finished chemo, but she emphasizes in her message the long road ahead,” royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told an outlet after the princess shared a video announcing she is "cancer-free."

“The millions of people who’ve suffered in one way or another from this dreadful disease — I, being one of them with my mother — will relate so personally to this,” Fitzwilliams added. “It’s also clear that she is with them all the way, and yet she is also in a much better place. But it is still a struggle.”