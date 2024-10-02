Princess Beatrice's Pregnancy Announcement Gaffe Revealed as Palace Rushes to Fix Error
The royal family is caught in another social media scandal after fans noticed Princess Beatrice's pregnancy announcement included a spelling mistake.
"Her Royal Highess Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together early in the new year; a sibling for Wolfie and Sienna," the royal family said in a statement. "His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."
Followers quickly noticed the statement said "highess" instead of "highness."
"Do they not read what they wrote before they post?" one person asked on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"They spelled 'Highess' not 'highness,'" another penned. "The palace missed the N."
The official account quickly deleted the post and re-uploaded it with the correct word.
Editing errors placed several royals in the hot seat, as Kate Middleton was criticized while on medical leave when she shared a noticeably edited picture on Mother's Day with her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
OK! previously reported royal insiders viewed the mishap as a side effect of being a royal in the digital age.
"There was no malintent. But it unleashed up a pent-up feeling that people wanted information — unfortunately, that’s the curse of being a modern royal, It was a complex reaction," a former palace aide told an outlet.
Kate apologized for the incident on X.
"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day," Kate wrote.
Although fans are quick to notice when the royals make mistakes, their social media presence allows them to uniquely connect with the public. The Princess of Wales used Twitter and Instagram to announce her cancer diagnosis and later revealed she is in remission.
“It was a message that you could see the deep struggle. It was obviously a very, very positive spin was on it because she has now finished chemo, but she emphasizes in her message the long road ahead,” royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told an outlet after the princess shared a video announcing she is "cancer-free."
“The millions of people who’ve suffered in one way or another from this dreadful disease — I, being one of them with my mother — will relate so personally to this,” Fitzwilliams added. “It’s also clear that she is with them all the way, and yet she is also in a much better place. But it is still a struggle.”
In the clip Kate uploaded on Monday, September 9, she highlighted her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, Prince William and her kids.
“Emphasis on family, healing, nature, empathizing with the health struggles of others — it’s all there,” royal expert Christopher Andersen explained. “It’s hard not to think of Princess Diana when you look at this video. She brought the same kind of energy to the royal family.”