Kylie Jenner Screeches in Pain as Her Feet Get 'Stuck' in Designer Stiletto Heels After 2025 Met Gala: Watch
Kylie Jenner proved beauty is pain at the 2025 Met Gala.
The reality star took to her Instagram Story after attending fashion's biggest night in New York City to reveal she was stuck in her Ferragamo stiletto heels.
Jenner was screaming in pain as she filmed Ferragamo's creative director, Maximilian Davis, and another individual trying to spray water on the 27-year-old's feet in an effort to remove the adhesive that had nearly glued her skin onto the soles of her footwear.
"Max told me to tape my feet into the shoe," yelled Jenner, who was styled by Davis in head-to-toe Ferragamo. "And now my feet are stuck in the shoes!"
Fortunately, the brunette beauty provided her fans an update in a follow-up Instagram Story, showcasing her bare, freshly pedicured feet while assuring, "they're okay!!!!"
Jenner appeared to tape her feet into her shoes to avoid wobbling while walking up the famed steps of the Met Gala's blue carpet.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While she paid for it afterward, the Kylie Cosmetics founder's trick was a success, as she absolutely stunned in a black, mesh, waist-snatching ensemble — which also put her cleavage on full display.
The mom-of-two, who shares her daughter, Stormi, 7, and son, Aire, 3, with ex Travis Scott, attended the Met Gala without her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.
The A Complete Unknown actor instead documented his experience watching the New York Knicks' playoff game against the Boston Celtics with friends via his Instagram Story.
While she didn't have her man by her side — despite packing on the PDA with Chalamet, 29, at a recent Los Angeles Lakers matchup — Kylie's older sisters Kendall Jenner, 29, and Kim Kardashian, 44, were also at the star-studded night.
Kylie uploaded a carousel of images to Instagram after the event, shouting out Maximilian for styling the Sprinter creator at his very first Met Gala.
"MET 25' @ferragamo @_maximiliandavis_ so honored to be apart of your first met and your beautiful vision. WHAT A NIGHTTT 🖤," she captioned the post, which showcased photos and videos of the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister in the drool-worthy couture.
Celebrities at the 2025 Met Gala all donned fashionable 'fits inspired by this year's theme of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."
A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton and Colman Domingo were this year's co-chairs of the annual A-list event — which takes place on the first Monday in May. This year's theme honored Black dandyism and emphasized "the importance of clothing and style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora," according to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.