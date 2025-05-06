Kylie Jenner Screeches in Pain as Her Feet Get 'Stuck' in Designer Stiletto Heels After 2025 Met Gala: Watch

The reality star took to her Instagram Story after attending fashion's biggest night in New York City to reveal she was stuck in her Ferragamo stiletto heels.

The reality star revealed via her Instagram Story that her feet were 'stuck' in her shoes after the event.

Jenner was screaming in pain as she filmed Ferragamo's creative director, Maximilian Davis, and another individual trying to spray water on the 27-year-old's feet in an effort to remove the adhesive that had nearly glued her skin onto the soles of her footwear.

"Max told me to tape my feet into the shoe," yelled Jenner, who was styled by Davis in head-to-toe Ferragamo. "And now my feet are stuck in the shoes!"