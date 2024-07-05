'What Did You Do With The S-----?': Stormy Daniels Gets Emotional Discussing the Explicit Questions Prosecutors Asked Her in Hush Money Trial
Adult film star and director Stormy Daniels recently opened up to MSNBC's Rachel Maddow about the intense and disturbing questioning she faced from prosecutors regarding her past encounter with former President Donald Trump.
During a special two-hour edition of The Rachel Maddow Show, Daniels shared her experience with prosecutors, highlighting the excruciatingly detailed questions she was asked.
The adult film star expressed her distress over the intrusive nature of the inquiries, revealing information that went beyond what was presented in court.
She described the uncomfortable line of questioning, stating, "I have to tell you, Rachel, like, and I did write about this in my book when I was going in meetings and prosecutors over and over. And they were nice people. They tried to be gentle with me."
The probing questions delved into intimate moments during the encounter, with Daniels choking up as she shared the specific inquiries made by prosecutors.
She told Maddow, "They asked me such (chokes up) like horrific specific questions. Like, 'Did his tongue dart in and out of your mouth?' And I don’t even know if you can use some of this. Just cut it out."
The explicit nature of the interrogation extended to physical details, as Daniels revealed, "When he was touching your b------, did he, like, flick or roll or your nipples? Like, what did his skin feel like? Can you describe it?"
"Things that would prove, you know, when he said he didn’t use a condom, 'Well what did you do with the s----?'"
The questions aimed to corroborate her account of the events and verify details that were not part of the official testimony.
- Stormy Daniels Has Received 'Brazen' Death Threats Since Testifying Against Donald Trump: 'It's Scary'
- Stormy Daniels Says Being Asked 'Horrific' Questions About Her Sexual Interaction With Donald Trump 'Made Me Remember Things' Again
- Stormy Daniels Mocks 'Tiny' Donald Trump in Stand-Up Comedy Show: 'At Least He Didn't Fall Asleep During My Testimony'
Throughout the interview, Daniels expressed the emotional toll of remembering past events she had initially blocked out. She shared her struggle to recall specific moments and the impact it had on her overall mental health.
She also reflected on her experience, telling Maddow, "Your brain essentially protects you from the memory."
Later in the interview, Daniels also revealed the death threats she has received "are so much more graphic and detailed" after the trial.
“People don’t care. It’s scary,” she said.
She told Maddow there have been threats on Facebook “from people in my own community” and terrifying warnings about people coming to abuse and murder her family members — including her young daughter.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Trump was eventually found guilty of all 34 crimes related to the hush money payments he made to Daniels to keep her quiet about their previous encounters.