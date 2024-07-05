'What Did You Do With The S-----?': Stormy Daniels Gets Emotional Discussing the Explicit Questions Prosecutors Asked Her in Hush Money Trial

The probing questions delved into intimate moments during the encounter, with Daniels choking up as she shared the specific inquiries made by prosecutors.

She told Maddow, "They asked me such (chokes up) like horrific specific questions. Like, 'Did his tongue dart in and out of your mouth?' And I don’t even know if you can use some of this. Just cut it out."

The explicit nature of the interrogation extended to physical details, as Daniels revealed, "When he was touching your b------, did he, like, flick or roll or your nipples? Like, what did his skin feel like? Can you describe it?"

"Things that would prove, you know, when he said he didn’t use a condom, 'Well what did you do with the s----?'"

The questions aimed to corroborate her account of the events and verify details that were not part of the official testimony.