Stormy Daniels Says Her 'Life Will Never Be Normal' After Donald Trump Trial: 'I Don't Know If I've Quite Processed It Yet'

Stormy Daniels revealed what it's been like now that Donald Trump's hush money trial came to an end and he was found guilty of falsifying documents.

“I don’t know if I’ve quite processed it yet,” Daniels, 45, said while appearing on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, June 4. “I made the mistake of thinking that it would be like a movie, that the verdict would be the end, the finale and it would just end and the credits would roll and life would go back.”