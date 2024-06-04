Stormy Daniels Says Her 'Life Will Never Be Normal' After Donald Trump Trial: 'I Don't Know If I've Quite Processed It Yet'
Stormy Daniels revealed what it's been like now that Donald Trump's hush money trial came to an end and he was found guilty of falsifying documents.
“I don’t know if I’ve quite processed it yet,” Daniels, 45, said while appearing on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, June 4. “I made the mistake of thinking that it would be like a movie, that the verdict would be the end, the finale and it would just end and the credits would roll and life would go back.”
"We still have the sentencing, we had the fallout from that and I don’t think that my life will ever be normal," she continued.
Daniels also revealed her decision behind wearing a bulletproof vest to court. “It’s not so much Trump,” she explained. “We have a man who has been accused of inciting the January 6 capitol riots and encouraging his followers to react violently and I got some serious death threats daily against my family, daughter.”
The blonde beauty has been open about how she's received "graphic" and "horrifying" threats ever since she came forward about the ex-president, 77, but there was on email that threw her off.
- Stormy Daniels Urges Melania Trump to 'Leave' Husband Donald Because He's a 'Convicted Felon'
- 'It's Never Going to Be Over for Me': Stormy Daniels Demands Donald Trump Go to Jail After Guilty Verdict
- Stormy Daniels' Husband Says She Feels 'Vindicated' After Donald Trump Was Found Guilty in Hush Money Case: 'Big Weight Off Her Shoulders'
“I showed it to some law enforcement friends here in Florida and they said, ‘You know what, it’s better safe than sorry. You’re not gonna regret wearing this if someone shoots at you,’” Daniels shared. “I was pretty sure that somebody would do anything to stop me from getting on the stand."
As OK! previously reported, Daniels came out on top after she was allegedly paid off by Trump to keep quiet about their alleged prior trysts before the 2016 presidential election.
While talking to The Mirror, she gave her opinion on what his next moves should be ahead of the 2024 election.
“I think he should be sentenced to jail and some community service working for the less fortunate, or being the volunteer punching bag at a women's shelter," she told the publication. “He is completely and utterly out of touch with reality.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Daniels also admitted taking the stand, in which she spoke about her intimate night with Trump, was nerve-wracking.
“You always feel like you’re the bad guy, even when you’re not just being up on that standard. Being in court was so intimidating with the jurors looking at you, but I’m glad that the stuff came out in court that wanted to come out and prove, like I said, I’ve been telling the truth the entire time. It’s it’s not over for me. It’s never going to be over for me. Trump may be guilty, but I still have to live with the legacy," she shared.