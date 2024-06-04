OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Stormy Daniels
OK LogoNEWS

Stormy Daniels Says Her 'Life Will Never Be Normal' After Donald Trump Trial: 'I Don't Know If I've Quite Processed It Yet'

stormy trump pp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 4 2024, Published 4:34 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Stormy Daniels revealed what it's been like now that Donald Trump's hush money trial came to an end and he was found guilty of falsifying documents.

“I don’t know if I’ve quite processed it yet,” Daniels, 45, said while appearing on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, June 4. “I made the mistake of thinking that it would be like a movie, that the verdict would be the end, the finale and it would just end and the credits would roll and life would go back.”

Article continues below advertisement
stormy daniels speaks out donald trump conviction
Source: mega

Stormy Daniels appeared on 'Good Morning Britain' on June 4.

Article continues below advertisement

"We still have the sentencing, we had the fallout from that and I don’t think that my life will ever be normal," she continued.

Article continues below advertisement
jimmy kimmel new york spanked donald trump harder stormy daniels
Source: mega

Donald Trump vowed to appeal the guilty verdict.

Article continues below advertisement

Daniels also revealed her decision behind wearing a bulletproof vest to court. “It’s not so much Trump,” she explained. “We have a man who has been accused of inciting the January 6 capitol riots and encouraging his followers to react violently and I got some serious death threats daily against my family, daughter.”

The blonde beauty has been open about how she's received "graphic" and "horrifying" threats ever since she came forward about the ex-president, 77, but there was on email that threw her off.

Article continues below advertisement
jimmy kimmel new york spanked donald trump harder stormy daniels
Source: mega

Stormy Daniels revealed why she decided to wear a bulletproof vest.

MORE ON:
Stormy Daniels
Article continues below advertisement

“I showed it to some law enforcement friends here in Florida and they said, ‘You know what, it’s better safe than sorry. You’re not gonna regret wearing this if someone shoots at you,’” Daniels shared. “I was pretty sure that somebody would do anything to stop me from getting on the stand."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump witnesses financial benefits court cases report
Source: mega

Donald Trump was found guilty in his hush money trial on May 30.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Daniels came out on top after she was allegedly paid off by Trump to keep quiet about their alleged prior trysts before the 2016 presidential election.

While talking to The Mirror, she gave her opinion on what his next moves should be ahead of the 2024 election.

“I think he should be sentenced to jail and some community service working for the less fortunate, or being the volunteer punching bag at a women's shelter," she told the publication. “He is completely and utterly out of touch with reality.”

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Daniels also admitted taking the stand, in which she spoke about her intimate night with Trump, was nerve-wracking.

“You always feel like you’re the bad guy, even when you’re not just being up on that standard. Being in court was so intimidating with the jurors looking at you, but I’m glad that the stuff came out in court that wanted to come out and prove, like I said, I’ve been telling the truth the entire time. It’s it’s not over for me. It’s never going to be over for me. Trump may be guilty, but I still have to live with the legacy," she shared.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.