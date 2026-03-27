or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Recalls John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette 'Bickering' Before 'Kissing Wildly' at Mar-a-Lago: 'Very Interesting Relationship'

Photo of President Donald Trump, Carolyn Bessette and JFK Jr.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump recalled John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette 'bickering' before 'kissing wildly' at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

March 27 2026, Updated 6:07 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump shared some new insight into John F. Kennedy Jr.’s relationship with Carolyn Bessette.

On the Thursday, March 26, episode of Fox NewsThe Five, the Republican, 79, revealed what the behind-the-scenes dynamic was like between the famous lovers.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Donald Trump called into Fox News to talk about JFK Jr.'s relationshipi with Carolyn Bessette.
Source: @thefivefnc/Instagram

Donald Trump called into Fox News to talk about JFK Jr.'s relationshipi with Carolyn Bessette.

“They would go down to Mar-a-Lago together, and they had a very interesting relationship,” he recalled. “They would bicker together — in other words, have little fights — and then they would make up and start kissing wildly.”

Trump continued, “It was one of those relationships, and you never know how those relationships are going to turn out. I’ve seen them go on for years, and I’ve seen them go on for two days before they break up.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @thefivefnc/Instagram

Donald Trump weighed in on JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette's relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Donald Trump called JFK Jr. a 'handsome guy.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called JFK Jr. a 'handsome guy.'

The president maintained that JFK Jr. “liked” him and put him on the cover of his magazine, George, in March 2000.

“I got to be friendly with him,” Trump shared. “He was a handsome guy. He was going to run for politics. He was going to run for Senate. He told me. Nobody would have beaten him, and he probably would have been president because he had a lot of good things.”

Article continues below advertisement

How Did JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Die?

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette's romance is depicted on 'Love Story.'
Source: MEGA

JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette's romance is depicted on 'Love Story.'

JFK Jr. and Bessette’s highly-publicized relationship was chronicled in Ryan Murphy’s new series Love Story. The famous couple died in a plane crash near Martha's Vineyard, Mass., in 1999. The aircraft was piloted by the late businessman.

Article continues below advertisement

Howard Stern Recalls Meeting JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

Image of Howard Stern said Carolyn Bessette was 'very lovely.'
Source: MEGA

Howard Stern said Carolyn Bessette was 'very lovely.'

In a recent episode of his SiriusXM show, Howard Stern recalled what the lovers were like in real life as people criticized their portrayals in the series.

“I knew the real Carolyn Bessette,” he said. “I won’t say I knew her well, but we had many, many conversations, more than casual conversations. She was very lovely. She was like a really nice woman … I don’t want to go into how I knew her, but I knew her. I know enough to keep my mouth shut about that. Some stuff you do have to keep private … But she was very nice to me, very open and talkative. She didn’t give me the nose-up-in-the air kind of thing. I don’t have any juicy, gossipy story.”

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Donald Trump revealed JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette would 'bicker.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump revealed JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette would 'bicker.'

Stern recalled meeting JFK Jr. when he posed on the cover of George in 1996.

“He actually showed up to the shoot,” the podcast host recalled. “It’s one of the worst covers I ever did, and I did a lot of bad ones. They convinced me to be chopping down a cherry tree with a chainsaw dressed up in colonel garb. I guess I was supposed to be George Washington, but George Washington didn’t wear this s--- I was wearing. I looked like Paul Revere in drag.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.