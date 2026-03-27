Donald Trump Recalls John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette 'Bickering' Before 'Kissing Wildly' at Mar-a-Lago: 'Very Interesting Relationship'
March 27 2026, Updated 6:07 p.m. ET
Donald Trump shared some new insight into John F. Kennedy Jr.’s relationship with Carolyn Bessette.
On the Thursday, March 26, episode of Fox News’ The Five, the Republican, 79, revealed what the behind-the-scenes dynamic was like between the famous lovers.
“They would go down to Mar-a-Lago together, and they had a very interesting relationship,” he recalled. “They would bicker together — in other words, have little fights — and then they would make up and start kissing wildly.”
Trump continued, “It was one of those relationships, and you never know how those relationships are going to turn out. I’ve seen them go on for years, and I’ve seen them go on for two days before they break up.”
The president maintained that JFK Jr. “liked” him and put him on the cover of his magazine, George, in March 2000.
“I got to be friendly with him,” Trump shared. “He was a handsome guy. He was going to run for politics. He was going to run for Senate. He told me. Nobody would have beaten him, and he probably would have been president because he had a lot of good things.”
How Did JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Die?
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JFK Jr. and Bessette’s highly-publicized relationship was chronicled in Ryan Murphy’s new series Love Story. The famous couple died in a plane crash near Martha's Vineyard, Mass., in 1999. The aircraft was piloted by the late businessman.
Howard Stern Recalls Meeting JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette
In a recent episode of his SiriusXM show, Howard Stern recalled what the lovers were like in real life as people criticized their portrayals in the series.
“I knew the real Carolyn Bessette,” he said. “I won’t say I knew her well, but we had many, many conversations, more than casual conversations. She was very lovely. She was like a really nice woman … I don’t want to go into how I knew her, but I knew her. I know enough to keep my mouth shut about that. Some stuff you do have to keep private … But she was very nice to me, very open and talkative. She didn’t give me the nose-up-in-the air kind of thing. I don’t have any juicy, gossipy story.”
Stern recalled meeting JFK Jr. when he posed on the cover of George in 1996.
“He actually showed up to the shoot,” the podcast host recalled. “It’s one of the worst covers I ever did, and I did a lot of bad ones. They convinced me to be chopping down a cherry tree with a chainsaw dressed up in colonel garb. I guess I was supposed to be George Washington, but George Washington didn’t wear this s--- I was wearing. I looked like Paul Revere in drag.”