Donald Trump Recalls John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette 'Bickering' Before 'Kissing Wildly' at Mar-a-Lago: 'Very Interesting Relationship'

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Donald Trump shared some new insight into John F. Kennedy Jr.’s relationship with Carolyn Bessette. On the Thursday, March 26, episode of Fox News’ The Five, the Republican, 79, revealed what the behind-the-scenes dynamic was like between the famous lovers.

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Source: @thefivefnc/Instagram Donald Trump called into Fox News to talk about JFK Jr.'s relationshipi with Carolyn Bessette.

“They would go down to Mar-a-Lago together, and they had a very interesting relationship,” he recalled. “They would bicker together — in other words, have little fights — and then they would make up and start kissing wildly.” Trump continued, “It was one of those relationships, and you never know how those relationships are going to turn out. I’ve seen them go on for years, and I’ve seen them go on for two days before they break up.”

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View this post on Instagram Source: @thefivefnc/Instagram Donald Trump weighed in on JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette's relationship.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump called JFK Jr. a 'handsome guy.'

The president maintained that JFK Jr. “liked” him and put him on the cover of his magazine, George, in March 2000. “I got to be friendly with him,” Trump shared. “He was a handsome guy. He was going to run for politics. He was going to run for Senate. He told me. Nobody would have beaten him, and he probably would have been president because he had a lot of good things.”

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How Did JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Die?

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Source: MEGA JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette's romance is depicted on 'Love Story.'

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Howard Stern Recalls Meeting JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

Source: MEGA Howard Stern said Carolyn Bessette was 'very lovely.'

In a recent episode of his SiriusXM show, Howard Stern recalled what the lovers were like in real life as people criticized their portrayals in the series. “I knew the real Carolyn Bessette,” he said. “I won’t say I knew her well, but we had many, many conversations, more than casual conversations. She was very lovely. She was like a really nice woman … I don’t want to go into how I knew her, but I knew her. I know enough to keep my mouth shut about that. Some stuff you do have to keep private … But she was very nice to me, very open and talkative. She didn’t give me the nose-up-in-the air kind of thing. I don’t have any juicy, gossipy story.”

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump revealed JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette would 'bicker.'