Joe Biden Blasted for His Poor Eating Habits by White House Aides, President Frequently Indulges in Pizza, Cookies and Pasta

May 10 2023, Published 10:30 p.m. ET

President Joe Biden's eating habits are being critiqued by White House aides.

According to an insider, the president's poor diet is constantly at the center of his fights with wife Jill Biden, who wants him to be healthy ahead of the 2024 campaign.

The aides said the 80-year-old eats "like a child," as he frequently indulges in peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, BLTs, pizza, cookies, spaghetti with butter and red sauce and ice cream that he occasionally makes into a full sundae.

Joe also is not a fan of vegetables.

Naturally, Joe's habits were ripped apart.

"If Biden wants to eat peanut butter and jelly sandwiches all day, he should consider retirement, not the campaign trail," one Republican strategist told Fox News Digital.

As OK! previously reported, Joe is behind Donald Trump in the polls as of late, and some people think it's because his cognitive abilities are declining.

However, he made it clear that is far from the truth.

"Well, if they are concerned about getting anything done, look what I have gotten done. Name any president in recent history that has gotten as much done as I have. Not a joke. They may not like what I have gotten done, but the vast majority of the American people do, and so it's a matter of can you do the job?" he told Jake Tapper in 2022.

"And I believe I can do the job, I have been able to do the job, I've got more done, and I ran on that. I said this is what I am going to do, and I am still getting it done," he continued. "Making sure veterans get compensated, making sure we're in a situation where we finally have action on guns. I just think it's a matter of has anybody done more in the first two years in their administration? They've been saying this about my age since I have been able to run. Come workout with me in the mornings!"

Axios reported on Biden's eating habits.

