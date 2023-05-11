Joe Biden Blasted for His Poor Eating Habits by White House Aides, President Frequently Indulges in Pizza, Cookies and Pasta
President Joe Biden's eating habits are being critiqued by White House aides.
According to an insider, the president's poor diet is constantly at the center of his fights with wife Jill Biden, who wants him to be healthy ahead of the 2024 campaign.
The aides said the 80-year-old eats "like a child," as he frequently indulges in peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, BLTs, pizza, cookies, spaghetti with butter and red sauce and ice cream that he occasionally makes into a full sundae.
Joe also is not a fan of vegetables.
Naturally, Joe's habits were ripped apart.
"If Biden wants to eat peanut butter and jelly sandwiches all day, he should consider retirement, not the campaign trail," one Republican strategist told Fox News Digital.
As OK! previously reported, Joe is behind Donald Trump in the polls as of late, and some people think it's because his cognitive abilities are declining.
However, he made it clear that is far from the truth.
- Karine Jean-Pierre Faces Backlash After Claiming Joe Biden Has Been 'Closely Consulting' With Kamala Harris Over Border Issues: 'That's What We're Afraid of'
- Bill Maher Goes Head-to-Head With Dr. Phil After He Refuses to Agree Donald Trump Is 'Worse Than' Joe Biden: They're 'Very Different People'
- President Joe Biden Ridiculed for Mispronouncing the Name of Producer for the Second Time in Less Than 2 Months: 'This Man Is Not Well'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Well, if they are concerned about getting anything done, look what I have gotten done. Name any president in recent history that has gotten as much done as I have. Not a joke. They may not like what I have gotten done, but the vast majority of the American people do, and so it's a matter of can you do the job?" he told Jake Tapper in 2022.
"And I believe I can do the job, I have been able to do the job, I've got more done, and I ran on that. I said this is what I am going to do, and I am still getting it done," he continued. "Making sure veterans get compensated, making sure we're in a situation where we finally have action on guns. I just think it's a matter of has anybody done more in the first two years in their administration? They've been saying this about my age since I have been able to run. Come workout with me in the mornings!"
Axios reported on Biden's eating habits.