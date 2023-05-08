Trump Would Beat Biden: Jaw-Dropping New Poll Eviscerates President Over Mental, Physical Health
The presidential race is on for 2024, and it looks like Donald Trump may have the lead against President Joe Biden — for now.
According to anew ABC News/Washington Post poll, which came out on Sunday, May 7, shows that Biden, 80, may lose to Trump, 76, this time around. The president is behind by seven points in a hypothetical 2024 matchup.
In the survey, people were asked whether they would "definitely" vote for Trump or Biden, "probably" vote for Trump or Biden or vote for someone else — or not vote at all. After filling out the first question, Trump leads Biden 36-32.
But those "probably" voting, Trump is ahead of Biden by seven points.
One of the reasons people are leaning toward Trump is because they believe Biden is losing it and isn't all there mentally. According to the poll, more than six in 10 Americans say Biden is not capable of serving another term as president. About a third of Americans (32 percent) say Biden has the mental sharpness to be effective in the White House, while 54 percent say the same of Trump.
33 percent say Biden is in good enough physical health for the job, while 64 percent say that about Trump.
But some believe the two men, who are close in age, are both too old to serve as president. (26 percent say Biden is too old, while 1 percent say Trump is too old.)
After the poll went around, ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos couldn't help but comment on the news.
“This poll is just brutal for President Biden!” Stephanopoulos said.
Despite Trump being arrested and arraigned in April, the poll found roughly 20 percent believe Trump should face criminal charges in New York for the alleged money he paid Stormy Daniels to be quiet about their alleged affair.
“I’ve got to admit I have a hard time wrapping my head around that,” Stephanopoulos said. “You’ve got one in five people who say they believe President Trump should face criminal charges, but they would still vote for him.”
Mediaite reported on the poll.