Trump Would Beat Biden: Jaw-Dropping New Poll Eviscerates President Over Mental, Physical Health

According to anew ABC News/Washington Post poll, which came out on Sunday, May 7, shows that Biden, 80, may lose to Trump, 76, this time around. The president is behind by seven points in a hypothetical 2024 matchup.

In the survey, people were asked whether they would "definitely" vote for Trump or Biden, "probably" vote for Trump or Biden or vote for someone else — or not vote at all. After filling out the first question, Trump leads Biden 36-32.

But those "probably" voting, Trump is ahead of Biden by seven points.