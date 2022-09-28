President Joe Biden Shocks Crowd When He Asks To Speak With Dead Indiana Representative

This isn't the first time Biden has sparked concerns for his mental stability. As OK! previously reported, controversial television personality Dr. Oz called for Biden to take a cognitive assessment test to confirm he is well after appearing confused in several speeches — including when he referred to Former First Lady Michelle Obama as the former Vice President.

"I am concerned. We do these town halls all across Pennsylvania, and every single one it comes up that our leaders should have cognitive tests," Oz said in a sit down with Sean Hannity. "And there's a simple one — one that President Trump took the Montreal Cognitive Assessment ... a simple test. Remember five words and then remember it in five minutes or count back by sevens from 100, simple tasks, not difficult to do."