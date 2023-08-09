President Joe Biden Caught Getting Handsy With Meteorologist Stephanie Abrams During Rare Interview: Watch
Awkward! President Joe Biden was caught getting handsy with meteorologist Stephanie Abrams, as he attempted to brush off a bug from her chest during an interview with The Weather Channel.
In the interview, which aired on Wednesday, August 9, the 80-year-old president reached out to get the insect off the journalist's top area.
“Oh, you’ve got a bug on you,” he said as he reached out and brushed off the top of her jacket.
“Thanks, appreciate it,” she replied before she brought back the conversation to climate change.
In the past, Biden has been accused of being overly touchy with others, and he previously said he would "be more mindful" of personal space after several women claimed he gave them inappropriate hugs and rubs.
“I get it. I hear what they’re saying, I understand it and I’ll be much more mindful,” he said in 2019.
As OK! previously reported, Biden also made headlines for messing up in his speech in Arizona.
He said that the Grand Canyon was one of the "nine" wonders of the world, which is not true.
"Folks, it's not hyperbole to suggest that there is no national treasure — none that is grander than the Grand Canyon. The Grand Canyon — one of the Earth's nine wonders, wonders of the world, literally. Think of that. You know, it's amazing. An enduring symbol of America to the entire world," Biden said.
The world wonders includes the Great Wall of China, Chichén Itzá in Mexico, Petra in Jordan, Machu Picchu in Peru, the Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil, the Colosseum in Italy and the Taj Mahal in India — but the Grand Canyon is not part of that list. However, it is on the seven natural wonders of the world, according to CNN's 1997 list.
The commander-in-chief later tried to correct himself, explaining that he meant to say "seven" rather than "nine."
"The first time I saw the Grand Canyon years ago, I was a young senator. As I stood there and looked out, a phrase came to mind — it was instinctive. I said this must be — this is God's cathedral. That's what it reminded me of. It just is so magnificent. As a matter of fact — I said nine. It's one of the seven wonders of the world," he said.