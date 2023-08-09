President Joe Biden Incorrectly States the Grand Canyon Is One of the 'Nine' Wonders of the World in Latest Slip-Up

The world wonders includes the Great Wall of China, Chichén Itzá in Mexico, Petra in Jordan, Machu Picchu in Peru, the Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil, the Colosseum in Italy and the Taj Mahal in India — but the Grand Canyon is not part of that list. However, it is on the seven natural wonders of the world compiled by CNN in 1997.

The politician later tried to correct himself, saying he meant to say "seven" rather than "nine."

"The first time I saw the Grand Canyon years ago, I was a young senator. As I stood there and looked out, a phrase came to mind — it was instinctive. I said this must be — this is God's cathedral. That's what it reminded me of. It just is so magnificent. As a matter of fact — I said nine. It's one of the seven wonders of the world," he said.