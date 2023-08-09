President Joe Biden Incorrectly States the Grand Canyon Is One of the 'Nine' Wonders of the World in Latest Slip-Up
Another day, another gaffe from President Joe Biden.
On Tuesday, August 8, the president, 80, inaccurately stated the Grand Canyon is one of the "nine" wonders of the world while speaking at Red Butte Airfield in Arizona, just a few miles away from the gorgeous park.
"Folks, it's not hyperbole to suggest that there is no national treasure — none that is grander than the Grand Canyon. The Grand Canyon — one of the Earth's nine wonders, wonders of the world, literally. Think of that. You know, it's amazing. An enduring symbol of America to the entire world," Biden said.
The world wonders includes the Great Wall of China, Chichén Itzá in Mexico, Petra in Jordan, Machu Picchu in Peru, the Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil, the Colosseum in Italy and the Taj Mahal in India — but the Grand Canyon is not part of that list. However, it is on the seven natural wonders of the world compiled by CNN in 1997.
The politician later tried to correct himself, saying he meant to say "seven" rather than "nine."
"The first time I saw the Grand Canyon years ago, I was a young senator. As I stood there and looked out, a phrase came to mind — it was instinctive. I said this must be — this is God's cathedral. That's what it reminded me of. It just is so magnificent. As a matter of fact — I said nine. It's one of the seven wonders of the world," he said.
As OK! previously reported, this is hardly the first time Biden has slipped up while speaking.
In late July, Biden spoke about mental health, claiming that the Biden administration has done wonders for people.
"One of the things I'm always asked is why Americans have sort of lost faith for a while in being able to do big things. If you could do anything at all, Joe, what would you do? I said I'd cure cancer. They looked at me like, why cancer? Because no one thinks we can. That's why, and we can. We ended cancer as we know it," he stated.
As a result, people were confused by the remarks. "The dementia is so bad that now he thinks he cured cancer," one person wrote, while another added, "Hey, @joebiden cured cancer, everybody! He just announced it! He did it with all the money Hunter got him from other countries! He’s a cancer-curing child-sniffing cocaine-doing hero! Bow down, Democrats, to the end of cancer hero!"