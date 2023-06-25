President Joe Biden's Most Cringeworthy Comments So Far This Year

But Biden's uncomfortable moments haven't been limited to moments of confusion during speaking engagements. He's also seemingly unintentionally made embarrassing false claims, including saying that he ran for president while serving as vice president and detailing how his son, Beau Biden, passed away in the Iraq War.

Other cringe-worthy comments came in the form of awkward jokes. While discussing the debt ceiling crisis in mid May, Biden appeared to allude to his parents' sex lives and the "thin walls" in his childhood home.

"We lived in a three-bedroom, split-level home in a housing development that got … it was a nice area; that was when they were developing suburbia — with four kids and a grandpop living with us," Biden told the audience at SUNY Westchester Community College. "I look back and I wonder how thin those walls were for my mom and dad."