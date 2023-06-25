President Joe Biden's Most Cringeworthy Comments So Far This Year
President Joe Biden has faced a barrage of criticism since becoming POTUS, from political rival Donald Trump and his supporters claiming he's mishandled classified documents and demanding he should be impeached to being made fun of for his age.
Despite Biden and his camp assuring the public that he feels as healthy as ever, the 80-year-old has also often been accused of being mentally unfit to lead the country over his occasional verbal slip-ups and cringey comments.
Back in March of this year, Biden accidentally mixed up China and Canada at an event in Ottawa, mistakenly telling the crowd of Canadians that he wanted to "applaud China for stepping up," before quickly correcting himself.
The following month, the President appeared befuddled when a child asked him about the key to success, strangely replying that the top step was "making sure that we don't all have COVID," then asking them, "what are we talking about here?"
But Biden's uncomfortable moments haven't been limited to moments of confusion during speaking engagements. He's also seemingly unintentionally made embarrassing false claims, including saying that he ran for president while serving as vice president and detailing how his son, Beau Biden, passed away in the Iraq War.
Other cringe-worthy comments came in the form of awkward jokes. While discussing the debt ceiling crisis in mid May, Biden appeared to allude to his parents' sex lives and the "thin walls" in his childhood home.
"We lived in a three-bedroom, split-level home in a housing development that got … it was a nice area; that was when they were developing suburbia — with four kids and a grandpop living with us," Biden told the audience at SUNY Westchester Community College. "I look back and I wonder how thin those walls were for my mom and dad."
The aging politician also sparked backlash in June after hugging Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria and making a quip about knowing her since she was a teenager.
"We’ve known each other a long time," he said on Thursday, June 15, going on to say that "she was 17, I was 40," despite the fact that he would have been around 50 years old when Longoria was 17.
That same week, Biden signed off a speech on gun control with the phrase, "God save the Queen, man."
Following the odd statement, Dallas Morning News personality Todd Gillman told viewers, "Several of you have asked me why he might have said that ... I have no idea. Other poolers likewise have no idea."