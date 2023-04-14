President Joe Biden's Cognitive Abilities Questioned After Son Hunter Biden Steps In To Clarify Child's Remark In Ireland
Awkward! President Joe Biden was mocked after he struggled to answer a question from a child during his trip to Ireland.
"What’s the top step to success?" a child asked the president, 80.
"What’s the top what?" Biden responded.
"Step — steps — step to success," the child replied.
"Oh, well, making sure that we don’t all have COVID. What — why — what are we talking about here?" Biden said, referring to the pandemic.
Then, Biden's son Hunter Biden interjected and attempted to explain to his father what was going on. "If you can — what’s the — what’s the key to success?" the president's son asked.
Then, it seemed like the politician caught on.
"Oh, what’s the key to success? You know what I found out is the key to success is? And I’m not sure I’m the best guy to explain it; these guys can tell you," he said.
Of course, people couldn't get over the moment.
"Omg. Hunter Biden is our president, isn't he?" one person wrote, while another said, "Hunter steps in to help his father understand the question being asked to him by a child lmfao."
"We're all gonna die in a nuclear fireball," a third person quipped.
"That the president can't hear, talk, or think seems like it should be a bigger issue," a fourth person pointed out, while another said, "What's great is he's the leader of the free world and has no idea WTH what he's talking about. #25thAmendment."
As OK! previously reported, this is hardly the first time Joe has been made fun of.
Earlier this week, Stephen Colbert wasn't sure if Biden is all there, despite running the entire country.
“I plan on at least three or four more Easter Egg Rolls,” Biden joked during the Monday, April 10, Today interview when he was asked about his 2024 re-election plans. “Maybe five. Maybe six, what the hell? I don’t know.”
“I’ll either be rolling an egg or end up being the guy who’s pushing ’em out," Joe continued.
After Joe's remarks, Colbert went on a tangent about the situation.
“That’s right, Jack! I got big Easter news: Joe Biden can lay eggs. Easy as pie. No, I push ’em right out the cloaca. Serve ’em up scrambled, or sit on ’em for a while, raise a beautiful flock of little baby Joes, ‘peep, peep, peep,’” Colbert said while wearing a pair of aviator sunglasses — similar to the ones Biden typically wears.