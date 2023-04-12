Stephen Colbert Jokes About Whether Joe Biden Is 'Mentally Fit' To Be President After Bizarre Remark About Easter Egg Rolls
Stephen Colbert couldn't help but call out President Joe Biden after he made a weird remark about the White House's Easter Egg Roll in a new interview.
During a chat with Al Roker, the 80-year-old said he is planning on running for re-election next year, but is "not prepared to announce it yet."
“I plan on at least three or four more Easter Egg Rolls,” Biden joked during the Monday, April 10, Today interview. “Maybe five. Maybe six, what the hell? I don’t know.”
Roker asked him to confirm his future plans, but Biden wouldn't budge. “I’ll either be rolling an egg or end up being the guy who’s pushing ’em out," he said.
Of course, the comedian, 58, had a field day with the remarks.
“That’s right, Jack! I got big Easter news: Joe Biden can lay eggs. Easy as pie. No, I push ’em right out the cloaca. Serve ’em up scrambled, or sit on ’em for a while, raise a beautiful flock of little baby Joes, ‘peep, peep, peep,’” Colbert said while wearing a pair of aviator sunglasses — similar to the ones Biden typically wears.
“Point is, I am mentally fit to once again run for president of the United States. What’s goin’ on? Where’s Jill? Marco! Jill-o!” he continued.
- Donald Trump Jr. Labels President Joe Biden A 'Moron' After Former Senator Hints At Reelection Campaign
- White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Denies The Administration Is 'Trying To Protect' President Joe Biden From Press Questions
- Funny, Petty & Just Plain Harsh! Megyn Kelly's Best Insults About Joe Biden, The Royals & More
This is hardly the first time Biden's cognitive abilities have taken center stage. As OK! previously reported, the politician has forgotten several people's names during speeches.
Last year, Jake Tapper asked Biden his thoughts on the public pointing out his age.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Well, if they are concerned about getting anything done, look what I have gotten done. Name any president in recent history that has gotten as much done as I have. Not a joke. They may not like what I have gotten done, but the vast majority of the American people do, and so it's a matter of can you do the job?" he replied.
"And I believe I can do the job, I have been able to do the job, I've got more done, and I ran on that. I said this is what I am going to do, and I am still getting it done," he continued. "Making sure veterans get compensated, making sure we're in a situation where we finally have action on guns. I just think it's a matter of has anybody done more in the first two years in their administration? They've been saying this about my age since I have been able to run. Come workout with me in the mornings!"