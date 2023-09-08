President Joe Biden's 'Cognitive Decline Is Clear and Painful,' Newt Gingrich Claims: 'Always Had a Loose Relationship With Reality'

"So, Biden’s problem is much more about him and his abilities," he noted. "The truth is, as a candidate, U.S. senator, vice president, and president, Biden has always had a loose relationship with reality – and a stunning willingness to just make things up. His recent story about his house almost burning down is a lie he has told on at least eight occasions over the years. It simply is not true, and that simply does not matter to Biden."

He added, "Importantly, his cognitive decline is clear and painful. To have the leader of the most powerful nation in the world wander around a stage because he does not know where he is supposed to go – or what he is supposed to do – is just plain frightening. His slipping mind compounds with his lifetime of yarn-spinning and it makes both seem worse."