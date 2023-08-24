Ron DeSantis Insists Joe Biden Needs to Be Put 'Back in His Basement,' Makes a Jab at Hunter Biden During GOP Debate

"Don’t worry about that," he added. "There may be some finger paint. There may be some stuff that happens, but it’s going to be G-rated."

As OK! reported, the Secret Service never identified who the illegal substance belonged to.

"There was no surveillance video footage found that provided investigative leads or any other means for investigators to identify who may have deposited the found substance in this area," the Secret Service statement read. "Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered."