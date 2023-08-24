Ron DeSantis Insists Joe Biden Needs to Be Put 'Back in His Basement,' Makes a Jab at Hunter Biden During GOP Debate
The Republican GOP debate in Milwaukee has officially kicked off, and Ron DeSantis wasted no time in bashing President Joe Biden.
As the Wednesday, August 23, event began, the Florida governor was asked why he believes Oliver Anthony's tune "Rich Men North of Richmond" has struck such a nerve with Americans.
"Our country is in decline. This decline is not inevitable, it's a choice," he stated to a round of applause. "We need to send Joe Biden back to his basement and reverse American decline. We must reverse Bidenomics so that middle class families have a chance to succeed again."
DeSantis then took a jab at the POTUS' troubled son, Hunter Biden.
"We cannot succeed as a country if you are working hard and you can't afford groceries, a car or a new home while Hunter Biden can make hundreds of thousands of dollars on lousy paintings," he concluded.
Taking aim at the Bidens is nothing new for DeSantis, who referenced the drugs found the White House in a previous interview. When talking about his children, he took a low blow at Hunter's past drug addiction struggles.
"You know, the good thing about us is, you know, my kids are six, five and three," he told the crowd, referring to his children Madison, Mason and Mamie. "So, they ain’t going to be bringing any cocaine into the White House when I’m president."
"Don’t worry about that," he added. "There may be some finger paint. There may be some stuff that happens, but it’s going to be G-rated."
As OK! reported, the Secret Service never identified who the illegal substance belonged to.
"There was no surveillance video footage found that provided investigative leads or any other means for investigators to identify who may have deposited the found substance in this area," the Secret Service statement read. "Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered."