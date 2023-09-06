Kamala Harris Insists She's Capable of 'Taking Over' as President If Joe Biden Ever Falls Ill

She went on to discuss the POTUS' current mental and physical well-being,

"I see him every day. A substantial amount of time we spend together is in the Oval Office, where I see how his ability to understand issues and weave through complex issues in a way that no one else can to make smart and important decisions on behalf of the American people have played out," she explained. "And so I will say to you that I think the American people ultimately want to know that their president delivers. And Joe Biden delivers."